Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in this co-ord set but it’s her boots that we love

Check out the Gucci bag she was carrying! (Source: File Photo)

Trust Priyanka Chopra to give fashion goals. The Quantico actor was recently spotted donning a causal co-ord set and needless to say, she looked lovely. Hair neatly parted at the centre, a bright shade of lipstick and black sunnies completed her look. Our attention, however, was on the Gucci bag she was seen carrying and the red boots. The shoes not only added some colour to the outfit but made quite a statement. We feel it was a great choice and complemented the outfit.

Prior to this, the actor was seen giving style goals at Isha Ambani’s engagement. She looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra net sari featuring floral silver work on it. Minimal make-up, soft curls and a bright shade of lipstick rounded out the look.

Jonas, who was also present at the bash was seen donning a classic Manish Malhotra bandhgala sherwani. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, the singer pulled off the desi look rather well.

Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in this sari.

The couple was also spotted at the Jodhpur airport recently where they impressed us with their sartorial choices. While the actor donned a pair of blue and white striped trousers teaming it with a white top, the singer was spotted in a grey tee and trousers. Chopra had accessorised her look with marsala lips, vintage sunnies and a neat hairdo.

What do you think of Chopra’s recent looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd