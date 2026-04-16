Designer Priya Patil on debuting at Paris Fashion Week, menswear in India, and dressing ‘legend’ Amitabh Bachchan: ‘His incredible attention to detail…’

Priya Patil has been the creative force behind Amitabh Bachchan’s wardrobe since Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, an experience she says, “has shaped my own approach as a designer.” Over nearly 20 years, the fashion designer has dressed numerous other celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar. Ask her who she feels carries her designs the best, and she responds, “For me, it has never been about who wears it best, but how the design aligns with the narrative it is created for.”

In this exclusive interview, Priya talks about her design her journey, what makes her stand out, myths about men’s fashion, her debut at Paris Fashion Week, and her latest luxury collection. Read the edited excerpts below:

Q: Congratulations on your debut at Paris Fashion Week. How was the experience?

Priya Patil: It was truly a dream realised. Every designer aspires to present on a global platform, and debuting in Paris made it incredibly special. Arriving there amid global uncertainty, managing logistics, and preparing the collection within a tight timeline was challenging. However, bringing everything together and presenting it on such a prestigious stage made the journey deeply rewarding. Seeing the collection come to life and receiving a positive response left me feeling both grateful and fulfilled.

Q: Take us through your latest luxury menswear collection showcased on the global runway.

Priya Patil: The collection is built around three distinct narratives. Lofty Luxe focuses on structured silhouettes and sculpted luxury. It leans towards occasion wear while remaining versatile enough for both day and evening. Fabrics such as fine wools, silks, and jacquards elevate the formalwear experience. Relaxed Luxury shifts the focus to comfort, moving away from rigid structuring and heavy fusings. It embraces fluidity and ease, using soft cashmeres, linens, and cottons to create refined yet effortless formalwear. The Spirit Edit is a bold and expressive segment of the collection. It features bold separates and statement pieces, including bomber jackets, designed for individuals who use fashion as a form of self-expression. Together, these narratives form ‘The Modern Heir’ – a reflection of the new-age man who values individuality, versatility, and self-expression.

Q: You launched your label in 2023 and have been an integral part of the fashion world ever since. Tell us about your journey – the ups and the downs.

Priya Patil: My journey in fashion spans close to two decades, with nearly 10 years in the Indian film industry. Over time, I discovered my true voice in menswear and identified a clear gap in the market, particularly in formalwear. It often felt polarised between heavily embellished pieces and very minimal suiting. I wanted to bridge that gap by creating a balance between luxury and wearability, which led to the launch of my label in 2023.

Every designer aspires to present on a global platform, and debuting in Paris made it incredibly special, Priya Patil said. (Photo: PR handout) Every designer aspires to present on a global platform, and debuting in Paris made it incredibly special, Priya Patil said. (Photo: PR handout)

Since then, I’ve combined my experience in styling and design to build my label with a strong focus on fine suiting. I also work closely with mills to develop fabrics that prioritise comfort through texture, colour, and craftsmanship. While the journey has been exciting, working in the luxury space also comes with the responsibility of educating clients — helping them understand fabrics, construction, and the value of craftsmanship.

There have been both highs and challenges, but each phase has been a valuable learning experience that continues to shape my evolution as a designer.

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Q: During these years, you have closely worked with and styled Amitabh Bachchan, designing his wardrobe since season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Tell us about working with the legend.

Priya Patil: Working with Amitabh Bachchan has been an absolute honour and one of the most defining experiences of my career. He is not just a legend in every sense, but also someone whose discipline, grace, and commitment to excellence are truly unparalleled. What stands out most is his incredible attention to detail and the respect he brings to every aspect of his craft. Even after decades of iconic work, his passion and dedication remain unwavering, which is deeply inspiring. Being part of his journey, even in a small way, has shaped my own approach as a designer. It has pushed me to strive for a higher level of precision, thoughtfulness, and consistency in everything I create. It is an experience I hold with immense respect and gratitude.

Q: Big B started many trends from the popular TV show. How particular is he about his looks, from the shoes to the pocket square and more? Do you think Amitabh Bachchan influences fashion trends

Priya Patil: Amitabh Bachchan is a legend. There has never been, and never will be, anyone like him. His energy is unmatchable. He is undeniably a trendsetter. His presence and personality elevate everything he wears. I strongly believe that clothes do not make the man; the man makes the clothes, and in his case, that holds completely true. His influence on fashion is effortless yet profound.

Q: Your creations have also been worn by Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn. Who do you feel best executes your designs?

Priya Patil: For me, it has never been about who wears it best, but how the design aligns with the narrative it is created for. Often, stylists approach me with a specific brief for a project or event, and I curate pieces that align with that vision. Seeing the final outcome is always an enriching experience. Every project brings its own energy, and I genuinely enjoy the journey from concept to execution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya🌸 (@stylistpriya)

Q: How fun or challenging is it to design for someone like Ranveer Singh, ensuring his clothes match his unparalleled energy?

Priya Patil: Most interactions occur through stylists who come into the store with a clear creative brief. My role is to present designs that align with that vision. My focus is to ensure that pieces across my design narratives complement what the stylists are looking for. It is always exciting to see my work being appreciated and worn, and I truly enjoy watching each look come together on different personalities.

Q: In a world saturated with menswear labels, what makes you stand out?

Priya Patil: Menswear in India is often driven by embellishment and prints, which has its own appeal. My focus, however, lies in refined, understated luxury. I specialise in fine suiting, working with luxury comfort fabrics such as wools, linens, silks, and more. For me, it’s about understanding the fabric, its drape, and how it interacts with structure and silhouette. I prioritise consistency and timelessness over trends, creating pieces that retain their value over time. This balance of craftsmanship, precision, and longevity is what I hope defines my work.

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Q: If you had to curate a man’s wardrobe, what 5 pieces would you definitely incorporate?

Priya Patil: A well-rounded wardrobe begins with strong essentials:

• A classic black suit

• A tailored navy suit

• A linen suit in a pastel tone such as beige, sky blues or pinks

• A versatile cardigan with casual trousers

• Well-fitted shirts in linens or soft cotton blends, especially in pastels

Accessories such as pocket squares and scarves add personality, while a balanced shoe collection — kolhapuri chappals, tan shoes, black patent formals, and white sneakers — ensures versatility across occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya🌸 (@stylistpriya)

Q: One celebrity you really look forward to working with, and why?

Priya Patil: Not one but many! I would be keen to design for global leaders, presidents, prime ministers, and diplomats. Their wardrobes are often rooted in tradition and uniformity, and I see an opportunity to introduce refined individuality while maintaining the dignity their roles require when representing their countries. It would be both meaningful and creatively fulfilling.

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Q: The biggest myth about men’s fashion you’d like to bust?

Priya Patil: One of the biggest misconceptions is that menswear often takes a secondary role, especially on occasions like weddings, where the focus is predominantly on the bride. I believe the groom deserves an equally strong presence. He should feel confident, celebrated, and empowered to express his individuality through his clothing.

Another common myth is that making a statement requires being loud or overly trend-driven.In my view, true style lies in restraint. Understated luxury has a far more lasting impact. The right fabric, impeccable fit, and a sense of confidence can create a powerful impression-without the need for excess.