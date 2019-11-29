Take cues from Ananya Panday on how to style cutesy prints

It’s safe to say that even the most devout minimalists can be tempted to give into prints this winter. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) It’s safe to say that even the most devout minimalists can be tempted to give into prints this winter. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Prints will never go out of style, and Bollywood celebrities have proven that on many occasions. Recently, Ananya Panday turned heads as she stepped out in funky yet cute prints for the promotion of her upcoming film, Pati Patni aur Woh. At first, they may seem kiddish, making one wonder how to wear them, but the SOTY 2 actor gives us cues to style them effortlessly.

It’s safe to say that even the most devout minimalists can be tempted to give into prints this winter, and the ones donned by the actor are perfect for the cold weather. The patterns are cool, lively, fun and quite simply, too good to pass on.

Take a look at how Panday styled them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 22, 2019 at 3:20am PST

We love the actor in this heart printed pink asymmetrical skirt and basic white crop top with a knot detailing. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, we like how her look was kept simple yet stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 22, 2019 at 3:20am PST

Her look was rounded out with a pair of strappy pastel pink heels, pink lips and a messy ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:37pm PST

She once again opted for prints — this time it was a seafoam green shirt which had black lips printed on it. She teamed it up with a satin green skirt with a thigh-slit which made the outfit look chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:26pm PST

Styled by Ami Patel, her look was completed with a pair of blue stilettos from Neverfullydressed. Her makeup was simple with bold eyebrows and a pink lip, while her hair was tied in a side ponytail.

Let us know what do you think of her looks.

