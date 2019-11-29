Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Take cues from Ananya Panday on how to style cutesy prints

It is almost like Ananya Panday and cute prints go hand in hand. Take a look at how the actor aced them with confidence and ease.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 29, 2019 6:20:19 pm
Ananya Panday, Ananya Panday fashion, Ananya Panday style, Ananya Panday recent photos, prints, celeb fashion, indian express, lifestyle It’s safe to say that even the most devout minimalists can be tempted to give into prints this winter. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Prints will never go out of style, and Bollywood celebrities have proven that on many occasions. Recently, Ananya Panday turned heads as she stepped out in funky yet cute prints for the promotion of her upcoming film, Pati Patni aur Woh. At first, they may seem kiddish, making one wonder how to wear them, but the SOTY 2 actor gives us cues to style them effortlessly.

It’s safe to say that even the most devout minimalists can be tempted to give into prints this winter, and the ones donned by the actor are perfect for the cold weather. The patterns are cool, lively, fun and quite simply, too good to pass on.

Take a look at how Panday styled them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

We love the actor in this heart printed pink asymmetrical skirt and basic white crop top with a knot detailing. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, we like how her look was kept simple yet stylish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Her look was rounded out with a pair of strappy pastel pink heels, pink lips and a messy ponytail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on

She once again opted for prints — this time it was a seafoam green shirt which had black lips printed on it. She teamed it up with a satin green skirt with a thigh-slit which made the outfit look chic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on

Styled by Ami Patel, her look was completed with a pair of blue stilettos from Neverfullydressed. Her makeup was simple with bold eyebrows and a pink lip, while her hair was tied in a side ponytail.

Let us know what do you think of her looks.

