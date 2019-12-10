Take a cue from B-Town celebs on how to ace the print on print trend

It’s all about bright colours and fun prints — are you up for it? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) It’s all about bright colours and fun prints — are you up for it? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Print on print can be a tricky trend to ace, and it is back again this season with many celebrities seen sporting the look, and giving us major fashion goals. So if you too want to go all out and rock this bold trend, we have you covered.

To help you, we have put together five print on print looks from Bollywood fashionistas that will serve as the perfect inspiration. This is one trend we’re super excited about because it’s all about bright colours and fun prints.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora slays in this outfit by Annakiki and Dhruv Kapoor. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the fashionista looks absolutely stylish in this print on print pantsuit teamed with a white ruffled top underneath. She completed her look with neon green stilletoes, which add a pop of colour to her look. We must say, print on print along with neon is quite a lethal choice.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Bhatia slays in a print on print co-ord set by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actor teamed up the ensemble with a black bralette from Designman. A pair of golden earrings from H&M and chunky sneakers from Michael Kors rounded out the look perfectly. A little tip: if you plan on wearing something like this, work your look around a central theme. It could be a huge focal print either on your bottom wear or your upper wear around which you can plan an entire look.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kharbanda looks chic in this print on print on print co-ord set, also by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. We like how she teamed it up with chunky golden studs and white stilettos, which helps accentuate the prints. Always remember, there should be a common base colour running through the outfit irrespective of the prints you combine. When mixing prints, the colour should be the only variable you can consider.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam looks lovely in this print on print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam looks lovely in this print on print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam chose to wear a printed shirt with a pair of printed palazzos with leaf motifs. We like how she’s kept her makeup and the accessories simple with just a silver necklace. Try to mix and match bubbly prints to create a strong visual that will make you stand out.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor wore a print on print ensemble on the set of No Filter Neha Season 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor wore a print on print ensemble on the set of No Filter Neha Season 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fernandez slays in this print on print skirt and top set which she teamed up with spiky stilettos. The sunglasses also go perfectly well with the outfit, making a strong statement.

