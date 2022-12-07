In new appearances, Princess Kate pays tribute to the queen; Meghan Markle remembers Diana

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are true fashion connoisseurs who have made many head-turning statements in the past with their sartorial choices. Recently, during their public appearances — Kate in the UK and Meghan in the US — they paid tributes to royal ladies that came before them, namely Queen Elizabeth II, and Kate and Meghan’s mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Kate, who is now the Princess of Wales besides being the Duchess of Cambridge, joined the rest of the royal family — husband Prince William, father-in-law King Charles and Queen Camilla — at Buckingham Palace for the diplomatic reception this week, which is an annual event celebrating “the presence in London of one of the largest diplomatic corps in the world”.

ALSO READ | Fans divided over the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer release

For the occasion, the 40-year-old was spotted wearing the famous Lotus Flower Tiara, which was last seen on her in 2015. According to reports, Kate had previously worn the headpiece at the 2013 diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, and in 2015 to the state banquet for Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. (Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS)

According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth, who was the ‘Queen Mother’, had made the Lotus Flower Tiara with a necklace given to her as a wedding gift from her husband King George VI. It was later worn by their second daughter Princess Margaret, who then loaned it to Serena Stanhope in 1993 when she married Margaret’s son.

Kate looked regal as she paired the tiara with a floor-length Jenny Packham red gown featuring sequins all over. She also accessorised with a pair of earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

On the other hand, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex who stepped down from the post of a senior royal in 2020, attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York City with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, where she carried a piece of Princess Diana with her.

After shocking the world with their upsetting claims about the royal institution in a new Netflix documentary trailer, Meghan and Harry were honoured with the Ripple of Hope Award at the event for their work through the Archewell Foundation that deals with racial injustice, mental health, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle 🤍💐 (@meghanmarkle.duchesssussex)

For the occasion, the duchess wore a white off-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, accessorising with gold earrings, a black purse and a pair of heels. According to Vogue, the dress was custom-made by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle 🤍💐 (@meghanmarkle.duchesssussex)

What people noticed, however, was that Meghan also wore the famous aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which had also worn on her wedding day. For the uninitiated, Diana was often seen wearing the emerald-cut aquamarine ring, since blue was her favourite colour. Meghan inherited it and then wore it to her wedding reception with Harry in 2018.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!