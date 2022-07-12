Princess Diana’s tailor on her famous 1995 BBC interview outfit: ‘It isn’t black’

Two years before her tragic death in a car accident in Paris, Diana, Princess of Wales, sat down for an explosive interview with BBC, for its documentary series called ‘Panorama‘, which was broadcast on BBC1 on November 20, 1995.

Titled ‘An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales‘, the 54-minute episode saw the former member of the UK royal family talk about her turbulent marriage with Prince Charles, with whom she had two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

It was also during this interview — which was conducted in Diana’s sitting room at the Kensington Palace — that she had said the famous line as a reason for her separation from the Prince of Wales, “…there were three of us in this marriage”, hinting at his alleged affair with Camila Parker Bowles.

The interview had created quite a sensation back then. Now, looking back, people cannot stop talking about, among other things, Diana’s outfit of choice, which many see as ‘black’. Her Savile Row tailor Andrew Ramroop — who designed many clothes for the princess — however, has a different take on it.

Ramroop opened up about the aforementioned Panorama interview, stating that he was not aware she was going to wear one of his creations that day. The 69-year-old was quoted as telling BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, “I wasn’t aware. And in all of the photographs, and even on television, it looks as though it’s black. It isn’t black.”

For the interview, Diana was seen in one of Ramroop’s oversized blazers, which she wore over a white top. She also wore a pair of dark-coloured stockings. “It’s midnight blue. It’s pure cashmere. Of course, it had to be pure cashmere, or silk,” Ramroop was quoted as saying.

He added that he had made numerous outfits for Princess Diana. “I made the Princess of Wales at least eight suits. And I had, I think, three in progress when she passed away. One was half made, one was completely made, and the other wasn’t cut yet.”

He told the outlet the process of designing dresses for Diana, stating that it was “very much [about] keeping it confidential from everyone”. “You submit three designs. You don’t want too many choices, swatches and designs. And then a selection is made… Even keeping it confidential from staff, confidential from your own family, because you were sworn to secrecy.”

