Princess Diana’s famous sheep jumper to be re-released this fall

A red jumper with white sheep all over it, had once become immensely popular when the late Diana, Princess of Wales, wore it in the 1980s. Now, the very same jumper is making a comeback.

Slated to be re-released by American label Rowing Blazers, the jumper will be a part of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

“Our first installment of Fall/Winter 2020, which includes the first Rowing Blazers women’s collection, is a tribute to the early ’80s and to one of our favorite style icons of the era, who perfected the high-low mix, blurred the lines between menswear and womenswear, and always dressed with a sense of humor: Princess Diana (sic),” read the Rowing Blazers Instagram caption.

As mentioned earlier, the scarlet jumper — which has several white sheep on it, and only one black sheep — was worn by Princess Diana on multiple occasions, including an outing with the Prince of Wales in 1983, The Independent reports. In fact, Diana’s original sweater is a part of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent collection.

It is believed to have been designed by knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful in 1979, which is no longer in business. But, it has inspired many other countless copies.

The outlet reports that Warm & Wonderful’s designers Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir worked with Rowing Blazers to relaunch the garment. “Since Diana’s first public appearance in one of our bright red sheep jumpers, she and the design have been inextricably linked. The Princess of Wales wore the sweater on several other occasions, eliciting a great deal of press commentary and making the design incredibly popular, not only here in the UK, but around the world,” they said in a statement.

Due to a naturally-high demand, the jumper is only currently available for pre-order, and will be shipped in early 2021. It has been priced £226 (Rs 21,515.97).

