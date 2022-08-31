scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Princess Diana death anniversary: All the times Kate, Meghan wore jewellery from Princess of Wales’ collection

Not just with jewellery, Kate and Meghan have, time and again, given a nod to Princess Diana with their outfits, too

diana, kate, meghanA look at times Kate and Meghan paid a tribute to Princess Diana (Source: AP, Emilia Wickstead/Instagram)

Princess Diana, the Duchess of Wales, had an exquisite jewellery collection, comprising some memorable pieces that she wore during her lifetime. Now, keeping her indomitable legacy alive are her daughters-in-law — Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — who are often seen adorning some of these timeless jewellery pieces.

This is also in accordance with the late Princess‘ final wishes who wrote a ‘letter of wishes’ that said, “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.”

As the world grieves the untimely demise of Princess Diana today on her 25th death anniversary, let’s look at the times Kate and Meghan paid a fitting tribute to their mother-in-law, despite never meeting her.

At the 2019 BAFTAs, the Duchess of Cambridge wore Diana’s famous ‘South-Sea Pearl Earrings’ that are believed to be the latter’s favourite during the 90s. Recently, Kate re-wore them at the 2022 Royal Ascot.

One of the most famous and sentimental pieces inherited by Kate has to be Diana’s sapphire engagement ring. Created by British jeweller Garrard, it features a 12-carat oval Ceylon surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. “I hope I look after it. It’s very, very special,” Kate had said during her engagement with Prince William.

Meghan’s engagement ring, too, has a special connection with Diana. Designed by Prince Harry himself, it features two diamonds from his mother’s personal collection apart from a diamond from Botswana. “Not being able to meet his mum, it’s so important to me to know she’s part of this with us,” Meghan had said.

Diana’s butterfly earrings are another set of everyday earrings inherited by Meghan that she first wore in Australia.

Referred to as Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the Lover’s Knot tiara was originally created for Queen Mary in 1913 and was handed down to Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and Princess Diana in 1981. Upon her marriage to Prince William, Kate received this tiara which she first wore at the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Middleton (@_kate_middleton_royal) 

Princess Diana was often seen wearing an emerald-cut aquamarine ring as blue was believed to be her favourite colour. It was inherited by Meghan who wore it to her wedding reception in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by thetodayshow (@thetodayshow) 

One of the most understated yet elegant pieces from her jewellery collection, Princess Diana wore a three-strand pearl bracelet on multiple occasions. It has been handed down to the Duchess of Cambridge.

For the tell-all interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan wore Diana’s diamond bracelet which is believed to be the same from which Harry selected stones to create her engagement ring.

meghan markle Meghan paired the bracelet with a black floral dress (Source: AP)

Not just with jewellery, Kate and Meghan have, time and again, given a nod to Princess Diana with their outfits, too. Recently, Kate wore a brown and white polka dots dress by Alessandra Rich at the 2022 Royal Ascot, reminiscent of an almost similar look worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana 34 years ago, at the 1988 Royal Ascot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kraliyet Köşesi (@kraliyetkosesi)

For her last royal engagement, Meghan had worn a green dress which was strikingly similar to the one donned by Diana in 1982.

