Princess Diana’s famous ‘revenge dress’ returns to auction after nearly 30 years, could fetch Rs 2.8 crore

On June 29, 1994, when Princess Diana stepped out of her car in a black silk figure-hugging number to attend Vanity Fair’s gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London, all heads turned to her. Earlier that night, her then-husband Prince Charles admitted to committing adultery on national television. People thought the princess would stay in and avoid the press and public, but there she was, honouring her scheduled commitment and looking like a million bucks while doing so.

People Magazine reports that Diana dared to defy the unspoken dress code of the “buttoned-up royal family”, instead choosing to make a statement in a custom Christina Stambolian off-the-shoulder black silk dress, featuring an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train. The media soon dubbed it the “revenge dress”, which went on to become one of pop culture fashion’s most iconic moments in history.