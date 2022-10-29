scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Princess Anne wears mother Queen Elizabeth II’s brooch in Uganda

She had teamed the striking brooch with a textured navy blue silk wrap dress with black stilettos and a black clutch

Princess AnnePrincess Anne wore the brooch during her royal tour to Uganda (Source: @KagutaMuseveni / Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II regularly gifted or loaned her jewels to other women of the Royal Family. From Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to Camilla, Queen Consort, they could regularly be seen wearing neckpieces, earrings, brooches, tiaras, and other jewellery from the late monarch‘s expansive collection. And, as the Royal Family members resume their duties post-Queen’s funeral, they continue to hold these precious memories close to them.

Something similar was seen during Princess Anne‘s recent royal visit to Uganda this week as she attended a dinner at the British High Commissioner’s residence wearing her mother’s piece of jewellery. She wore the Empress Marie Feodorovna’s Sapphire Brooch, previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth, made of a sapphire surrounded by diamonds with a pearl drop.

The century-and-a-half-old brooch was presented to Alexandra’s sister, Minnie, on her marriage to Alexander III of Russia by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1866, according to thecourtjeweller.com. Minnie, who came to be known as Empress Marie Feodorovna, took this brooch with her during her regular trips to her childhood home of Copenhagen.

It was eventually bought by Queen Mary during an auction of Minnie’s jewellery pieces after her death in 1928. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth inherited all of Queen Mary’s jewels, including this brooch. She wore the brooch on several special occasions including events such as the Epsom Derby, the Chelsea Flower Show, investiture ceremonies and royal tours abroad.

