Prince Philip funeral: Kate Middleton’s pearl and diamond neckpiece was a tribute to the Queen

April 18, 2021 5:25:32 pm
In keeping with the pandemic protocols, Prince Philip’s funeral was an intimate affair. Among others, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, was seen in an all-black ensemble which consisted of a Rouland Mouret dress and a veiled fascinator. What stood out in the look was the gorgeous pearl and diamond neckpiece she wore. The piece of heirloom jewellery is believed to be laden with meaning.
According to a report in The Daily Mail, the statement neckpiece originally belonged to the queen. And over the years, it was worn by Princess Diana as well, in 1982. The report further states that Kate herself had worn it in 2017, while attending the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner.
The Japanese choker, the report adds, was crafted with specific instructions from the queen. The latter had asked the piece of jewellery to be made from ‘the finest cultured pearls’, gifted from the Japanese government.
The other picture that had everybody’s attention was Queen Elizabeth II sitting alone in the quire of St George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip. They had been married for 73 years, and the queen set an example of social distancing even in mourning.
