Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for date night in chic ensembles

Following their return to California after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a fun date night as they attended American singer Jack Johnson’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl recently.

In the photos that surfaced online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen having a gala time in a private section at the packed venue.

For the concert, Meghan opted for a full-sleeved navy blue jumpsuit with flared bottoms. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she rounded off her casual look with minimal accessories and makeup. Prince Harry, on the other hand, complemented her in a navy blue sweatshirt teamed with a pair of grey trousers.

A few days back, new photos from Harry and Meghan’s recent UK visit, captured by photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, were released. In the portrait, Meghan can be seen wearing a monochrome red pantsuit with scarf detail. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, she completed the look with silver studs, rings and subtle makeup.

Prince Harry opted for a black pantsuit complete with a sleek white shirt and a black tie. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” the photographer captioned the pictures.

In the striking picture, the couple was seen holding hands — something they often do when they step out together for official engagements. Recently, however, their affectionate gestures in public during the period of mourning for the Queen had made news in the UK where royal family members are expected to assume a conventional body language when in public. At Windsor Palace, while looking at the tributes for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan was seen placing a hand on Harry’s back, and also firmly holding his hand while walking outside, as a gesture of comfort.

