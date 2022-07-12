scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Why was Prince George in a suit and tie at Wimbledon despite feeling hot?

Find out what the protocols say about royal dressing

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 5:30:23 pm
Prince George, Prince George Wimbledon debut, Prince George fashion, Prince George suit and tie, Prince George at Wimbledon 2022, indian express newsBritain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their son Prince George in the royal box ahead of the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Onlookers may find it confusing or even amusing, but there are many royal protocols that members of the UK royal family are expected to follow. These can include anything from how they dress, to how they speak and present themselves, food etiquettes, and even the accessories they wear.

Prince George, the first-born child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, is all of eight years old, but he has started to dress like his father — in formal wear — during public appearances.

Recently, the young prince made his Wimbledon debut when he accompanied his parents to watch the men’s finals on Sunday. According to news reports, George apparently told his father after they arrived that he was feeling “too hot” in his suit and tie.

While the temperature was high in London as the city is battling a heatwave problem, we wonder why George was not allowed to wear something more comfortable. The answer lies in the fact that Wimbledon has a stringent dress code for not just players, but also guests.

Prince George, who will turn nine on July 22, was seated at the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court, wherein ‘men’ are required to wear “suits/jacket and tie”, the Wimbledon website states.

While he is still a boy, George has, on many occasions, been seen dressed in formal wear while making public appearances especially with his family. Just like his father, he is expected to follow this royal protocol, since he is believed to have now reached an age when he has to wear suits regularly as opposed to shorts and knee-length socks.

Interestingly, when William was about his age, he, too, had accompanied his mother Princess Diana to Wimbledon after his ninth birthday in 1991, wearing a suit.

