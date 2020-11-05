scorecardresearch
Prince Charles prefers to get clothes mended; advocates for sustainable fashion

In an interview with British Vogue, the heir apparent to the British Throne, Prince Charles, talked about the importance of sustainability for consumers and businesses alike.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 11:40:04 am
Prince Charles revealed his thoughts on sustainable fashion.

Prince Charles, who is popular for his double-breasted suits, recently spoke about his “sense of style” while advocating for sustainable fashion and the need to avoid mindless consumption of clothes and accessories.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours,” he told British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in an interview.

The Royal added how the British fashion textile sector is “of enormous importance” considering there were “huge opportunities” to challenge “this extraordinary trend of throw-away clothing or throw-away everything, frankly.”

The heir apparent to the British throne added that he prefers to get shoes “or any item of clothing” repaired when worn out or faulty rather than discarding them.

Charles further revealed how he gave firms with royal warrants, who supply him goods, the ultimatum to conform to a set of environmental requirements or lose their special status.

“So of course, they went away, looked at their supply chains, looked at the way they did things.

“Lo and behold, they came back and said, ‘Well, actually, it’s saved us money to do it in a better way’,” he said in the soon-to-be-published interview.

He added, “When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on.”

Sharing how he has tried to a set up a “thrift market” at his educational centre, Dumfries House, where things could be brought to be mended, he said the businesses involved with “repair, maintenance and reuse”.

Ascribing how consumers have “immense power” in their purchases, Charles mentioned, “The best companies will lead the way, we hope, in demonstrating that if you follow the right principles of operation, not only are you moving more and more towards net-zero but also you’re removing pollution from supply chains”.

