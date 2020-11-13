Prince Charles launches sustainable fashion line with luxury retailer

The luxury-yet-sustainable line comprises an 18-piece capsule collection. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Prince Charles has launched a clothing collection in collaboration with luxury fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter.

The luxury-yet-sustainable line comprises an 18-piece capsule collection –10 pieces of womenswear and eight pieces of menswear –created through a partnership between The Prince’s Foundation, the royal charity and the fashion retailer. The collection will feature designs by young artisans from the UK and Italy, trained in traditional craftsmanship skills and digital tools as part of The Modern Artisan Project, reported The Independent.

The designs are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and the “convergence of art and science” in his works, apart from the sartorial preferences of the retailer’s existing customers.

The womenswear collection features fitted suits, a burnt orange blouse with a pussy bow, and a navy blue dress with a cinched waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Da Vinci’s inspiration can be seen in details such as knots, and his draping techniques are recognised in pleats, folds and bows.

The menswear, on the other hand, features pieces such as a camel-coloured coat, a white turtleneck and a deep red knit cardigan with buttons, with the clothes ranging from office wear to slightly more casual options.

Read| Prince Charles follows this strict workout routine to keep himself fit

Young artisans learned advanced technical production skills to create the collection, such as “industrial sewing, pattern drafting and quality control,” as well as how to handle luxury fabrics including wool, cashmere and silk, with the pieces designed in Italy by students from Politecnico di Milano’s Fashion in Process school and crafted in Britain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

An advocate of sustainable fashion, Prince Charles had recently opened up in an interview about how he preferred mending worn-out clothes rather than throwing them away. In line with this idea, the collection has been designed to be “passed down through generations”, for which a “conscious selection of suppliers” was chosen.

Each item of clothing was made using natural and organic material where possible, with cashmere and wool made in Scotland and organic eco silk sourced in Centro Seta in Italy.

“I’ve been enormously impressed by the efforts, the ideas and the vision shown by the artisans from the UK and Italy. Hopefully, they will take away a great deal of skill and understanding of sustainable approaches to design and manufacturing that they can apply to their own businesses or future careers,” Prince Charles was quoted as saying.

“The key for me is to rediscover the importance that nature plays, understand where natural materials come from and how they can be used in exciting and innovative ways. After all, nature is the source of everything,” he added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd