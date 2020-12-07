scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 07, 2020
Top news

Prince Charles launches limited-edition luxury wool scarf to promote sustainability

The new scarf, made with material from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK, aims to highlight the sustainability and durability of wool

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 3:50:52 pm
prince charlesPrince Charles launched the scarf to mark the 10th anniversary of his Campaign for Wool. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Prince Charles has launched a luxury wool scarf in collaboration with Mother of Pearl and Johnstons of Elgin.

The Prince of Wales is said to have been “heavily involved” in designing the limited-edition scarf, released to mark the 10th anniversary of his Campaign for Wool, an initiative that he launched in 2010 to educate people about the benefits of wool while boosting the industry.

The scarf, available in blue, grey, and pink, costs £150 (Rs 14, 830) and has been woven with exaggerated checks, stripes and houndstooth, as well as being tipped with twisted fringing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

“It is abundantly clear to me that we need to make changes to the way we think about the production, use and the disposal of clothing and textiles if we are going to get anywhere near to meeting the United Nations climate change goals set for the industry,” the Prince said in an online statement, as reported by Independent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read | Prince Charles launches sustainable fashion line with luxury retailer

“A major part of that change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one, where textiles and clothing are produced sustainably, enjoy long use, and are made using materials which will biodegrade naturally and quickly at the end of their useful life,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

The new scarf, made with material from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK, aims to highlight the sustainability and durability of wool.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

sushmita sen, gauahar khan
Gauahar-Zaid to Sushmita-Rohman: Celeb couples who didn’t let age gap come in the way of love

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement