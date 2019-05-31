Toggle Menu
PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: A look at who wore whathttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/prime-minister-narendra-modis-swearing-in-ceremony-modi-cabinet-5758111/

PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: A look at who wore what

Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were in attendance at the event which was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

modi, swearing in ceremony, swearing in ceremony photos,
A picture of celebrities at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Instagram)

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on Thursday was attended by around 6,000 guests, which included visiting heads of state from BIMSTEC countries, the Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, and political leaders, diplomats, chief ministers, academics, writers, sportspeople, film personalities and achievers.

Many film celebrities like Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Divya Khosla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others were also in attendance at the event which was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | PM Modi takes oath in white kurta-pyjama and grey Nehru jacket

Their presence at the event does not come as a surprise as many celebrities have been seen meeting the prime minister on various occasions earlier.

Advertising

Actor Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput, and the couple chose to wear ethnic. While Kapoor wore a black checked pantsuit paired with a white shirt, Rajput wore an elegant floral printed Anarkali suit. Both looked lovely as they were spotted walking hand in hand.

Check the picture here.

Divya Khosla looked lovely in a yellow sari which featured a floral border. She went for a simple look, which was accessoried with a pearl necklace and a dab of pink on the lips.

Divya Khosla Kumar
Divya Khosla Kumar in the capital for PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, actor Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in the white sheer sari with a golden border and intricate work on the pallu from Raw Mango.

Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar
Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and others at the ceremony. (Photo: team_kanganaranaut/Instagram)
kangana ranaut
Kangana Ranaut spotted at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: APH images)
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut donned a sari for the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

South cinema star Rajinikanth was seen in crisp white kurta-pyjama, which is the perfect attire to beat the summer heat.

Rajinikanth, Mukesh Ambani
Rajinikanth in conversation with Mukesh Ambani at the event. (Photo: APH Images)
celebrities at oath ceremony
Rajinikanth, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and many others were present for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

Karan Johar was spotted in a black bandhgala sherwani paired with white pyjama, and Sushant Singh Rajput also opted for a black sherwani set. Singer Kailash Kher and comedian Kapil Sharma were also spotted at the event.

Here are other celebrities present at the event.

Anupamp Kher
Actor Anupam Kher shared photos from the ceremony. (Photo: Anupamp Kher/Instagram)
Anil Kapoor
Sharing this photo, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year. Thank you Hon. President @ram_nath_kovind for the invitation 🙏.”
Bollywood at PM Modi swearing in ceremony
Bollywood celebrities at PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.
Shahid, Mira and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
We spotted Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at the event. (Photo: APH Images)
shahid kapoor oath ceremony
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: APH images)
Shahid kapoor, mira rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Modi takes oath in white kurta-pyjama and grey Nehru jacket
2 Kangana Ranaut picks Raw Mango sari for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
3 Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes elegance; gives lessons on power dressing