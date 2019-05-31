PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: A look at who wore what

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on Thursday was attended by around 6,000 guests, which included visiting heads of state from BIMSTEC countries, the Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, and political leaders, diplomats, chief ministers, academics, writers, sportspeople, film personalities and achievers.

Many film celebrities like Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Divya Khosla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others were also in attendance at the event which was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Their presence at the event does not come as a surprise as many celebrities have been seen meeting the prime minister on various occasions earlier.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput, and the couple chose to wear ethnic. While Kapoor wore a black checked pantsuit paired with a white shirt, Rajput wore an elegant floral printed Anarkali suit. Both looked lovely as they were spotted walking hand in hand.

Divya Khosla looked lovely in a yellow sari which featured a floral border. She went for a simple look, which was accessoried with a pearl necklace and a dab of pink on the lips.

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, actor Kangana Ranaut looked lovely in the white sheer sari with a golden border and intricate work on the pallu from Raw Mango.

South cinema star Rajinikanth was seen in crisp white kurta-pyjama, which is the perfect attire to beat the summer heat.

Karan Johar was spotted in a black bandhgala sherwani paired with white pyjama, and Sushant Singh Rajput also opted for a black sherwani set. Singer Kailash Kher and comedian Kapil Sharma were also spotted at the event.

Here are other celebrities present at the event.