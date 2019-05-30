PM Modi takes oath in white kurta-pyjama and grey Nehru jacket

After a landslide victory, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Modi, who has a distinctive sartorial taste, arrived for the ceremony in a white kurta-pyjama set that he paired with a grey Nehru collar waistcoat. A signature look we say, given his preference of pastels over dark colours.

The PM believes in power-dressing and a lot of thought goes into his sartorial choices.

Vandy Mehra, designer and director of occasion wear brand Study by Janak reiterates, “He is usually dressed in a sharp yet conservative manner. The choice of garments shuttle between bandhgalas, monogrammed suits, and his signature half-sleeve kurta-pyjamas. The waistcoat sets, as I see it, is reserved for foreign trips, Lok Sabha meetings and public addresses. He adds a stylish zing, with his Bvlgari frames and Mont Blanc pens”.

He has also been spotted incorporating traditional elements in his wardrobe, especially before the 2014 election campaign.

Opining on this, designer Shruti Sancheti says, “The khadi bundi and the iconic Nehru jacket (now called Modi jacket) are two staples in every Indian man’s wardrobe inspired by the PM. There is something very stylish yet efficient about the short-sleeved kurta because it is perfect for our sultry weather and the ultimate replacement of the western shirt.”