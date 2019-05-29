How Narendra Modi has made turban, kurta-jackets his signature style

After a landslide victory, Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event will witness the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, who will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Other than his powerful speeches, all through the election campaign, Modi stood out for his distinctive sartorial choices. Vandy Mehra, designer and director of occasion wear brand Study by Janak who regards Modi as a style icon in his own right says, “He is usually dressed in a sharp yet conservative manner. The choice of garments shuttle between bandhgalas, monogrammed suits, and his signature half-sleeve kurta-pyjamas. The waistcoat sets, as I see it, is reserved for foreign trips, Lok Sabha meetings and public addresses. He adds a stylish zing, with his Bvlgari frames and Mont Blanc pens”.

Needless to say, Mehra is not far from the truth. Modi’s kurta-jacket has become a rage and so has his half-sleeve kurta-pyjamas.

Modi is also seen donning the colour saffron often, an observation that the designer too reiterates. “He almost always includes the colour saffron in his attire, sometimes via his scarf or his pagdi or a pocket square,” she says.

He has also been spotted incorporating traditional elements in his wardrobe, especially before the 2014 election campaign. Opining on this, designer Shruti Sancheti said, “The khadi bundi and the iconic Nehru jacket (now called Modi jacket) are two staples in every Indian man’s wardrobe inspired by the PM. There is something very stylish yet efficient about the short-sleeved kurta because it is perfect for our sultry weather and the ultimate replacement of the western shirt.”

Apart from his kurta and jacket, he is also known for sporting a variety of turbans.

Much like his clothes, he also chooses the colour saffron for his turbans.

He also favours stripes.

It remains to be seen what he decides to wear to the oath taking ceremony.