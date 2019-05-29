Toggle Menu
How Narendra Modi has made turban, kurta-jackets his signature stylehttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/prime-minister-narendra-modi-swearing-in-ceremony-kurta-jackets-and-turbans-5754399/

How Narendra Modi has made turban, kurta-jackets his signature style

Be it his signature kurta-jacket or the different turbans he has donned, all through the election campaign, Narendra Modi has stood out for his distinctive sartorial choices.

narendra modi, narendra modi swearing ceremony, modi, pm modi, modi swearing in ceremony, pm modi swearing in, narendra modi swearing in ceremony, modi oath taking ceremony, modi oath ceremony, narendra modi oath ceremony, rashtrapati bhavan, rashtrapati bhavan modi swearing ceremony,indian express, indian express news
Narendra Modi is seen donning the colour saffron often, sometimes via his scarf or his pagdi or a pocket square. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

After a landslide victory, Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event will witness the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, who will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Other than his powerful speeches, all through the election campaign, Modi stood out for his distinctive sartorial choices. Vandy Mehra, designer and director of occasion wear brand Study by Janak who regards Modi as a style icon in his own right says, “He is usually dressed in a sharp yet conservative manner. The choice of garments shuttle between bandhgalas, monogrammed suits, and his signature half-sleeve kurta-pyjamas. The waistcoat sets, as I see it, is reserved for foreign trips, Lok Sabha meetings and public addresses. He adds a stylish zing, with his Bvlgari frames and Mont Blanc pens”.

Needless to say, Mehra is not far from the truth. Modi’s kurta-jacket has become a rage and so has his half-sleeve kurta-pyjamas.

modi govt, pm modi, amit shah, amit shah modi, bjp amit shah, modi swearing in, modi new govt, bjp new govt, union council of ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Amit Shah. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Modi is also seen donning the colour saffron often, an observation that the designer too reiterates. “He almost always includes the colour saffron in his attire, sometimes via his scarf or his pagdi or a pocket square,” she says.

Advertising
lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls 2019, Decision 2019, election news, Modi, Shruti Sancheti, Raghav Chadha, AAP, BJP, Agatha Sangma, Tura, Pawan Sachdeva, Stylish Politician, style icon, fashion, designers, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Vandy Mehra, Studio By Janak, lifestyle, bandhgala, Modi Jacket, khadi bundi, khadi, natural fibre, cotton
Narendra Modi has a preference for natural fibre like khadi and a tone-on-tone neutral palette. (Source: PTI Photo)

He has also been spotted incorporating traditional elements in his wardrobe, especially before the 2014 election campaign. Opining on this, designer Shruti Sancheti said, “The khadi bundi and the iconic Nehru jacket (now called Modi jacket) are two staples in every Indian man’s wardrobe inspired by the PM. There is something very stylish yet efficient about the short-sleeved kurta because it is perfect for our sultry weather and the ultimate replacement of the western shirt.”

lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls 2019, Decision 2019, election news, Modi, Shruti Sancheti, Raghav Chadha, AAP, BJP, Agatha Sangma, Tura, Pawan Sachdeva, Stylish Politician, style icon, fashion, designers, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Vandy Mehra, Studio By Janak, lifestyle, bandhgala, Modi Jacket, khadi bundi, khadi, natural fibre, cotton
PM Modi in a traditional headgear during a state visit. (Source: File photo)

Apart from his kurta and jacket, he is also known for sporting a variety of turbans.

Much like his clothes, he also chooses the colour saffron for his turbans.

Narendra Modi addressing the people at Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15, 2017.

He also favours stripes.

Narendra Modi addressing people at Red Fort. (Source: File Photo)

It remains to be seen what he decides to wear to the oath taking ceremony.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sonam Kapoor Ahuja oozes elegance at cousin's wedding in London
2 Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in this Nikhil Thampi outfit at Lord's
3 Deepika Padukone disappoints in this yellow ruffle sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee