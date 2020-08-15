Independence Day 2020: PM Modi wears orange headgear; a look at his turban tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an orange and yellow turban while delivering his Independence Day speech. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

On 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out in a traditional kurta and churidar. But what caught our attention as always was his trademark headgear. This time, PM Modi wore an orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail, adding a good contrast to his cream-coloured attire. He teamed it with a white and orange stole.

PM Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. (Source: Reuters) PM Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. (Source: Reuters)

The Prime Minister’s sartorial choices have always stood out and won praise, but it is his turban trend in particular that deserves special mention. On this occasion, let us take a look at all the Independence Day headgears that he has worn in the past.

In 2019, the Prime Minister teamed a white kurta with red and orange leheriya turban with a tinge of green.

PM Modi during Independence Day in 2019. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) PM Modi during Independence Day in 2019. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

In 2018, PM Modi kept it simple and yet striking in a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

PM Modi during 72nd Independence Day in 2018. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) PM Modi during 72nd Independence Day in 2018. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

In 2017, the Prime Minister paired a cream kurta with a yellow and red headgear that had criss-cross golden embroidery, with a trail right up to the feet.

Narendra Modi delivering his Independence Day speech in 2017. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Narendra Modi delivering his Independence Day speech in 2017. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In 2016, PM Modi stepped out for his Independence Day speech in a white chequered kurta and a contrasting tie and dye turban in pink, red and yellow.

PM Modi wearing a tie and dye turban on Independence Day in 2016. (Source: PIB) PM Modi wearing a tie and dye turban on Independence Day in 2016. (Source: PIB)

In 2015, Narendra Modi looked dapper on the occasion in a beige kurta and Nehru jacket and a patterned orange turban with shades of blue, red and green.

PM Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day in 2015. (Source: PIB) PM Modi addressing the nation on Independence Day in 2015. (Source: PIB)

For his first Independence Day speech in 2014, the Prime Minister caught eyeballs in a bright polka-dotted red Jodhpuri turban and off-white kurta.

Narendra Modi during his first Independence Day speech as a Prime Minister. (File photo) Narendra Modi during his first Independence Day speech as a Prime Minister. (File photo)

PM Modi’s Independence looks have clearly set a trend.

