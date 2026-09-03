Preity Zinta’s simple black dress had a very expensive detail: A Rs 1.6 lakh Hermès belt

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Preity Zinta, who was recently seen in Batwara 1947, has also been offering a lesson in understated celebrity style. During the film’s promotional tour, the actor stepped out in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble, complete with oversized sunglasses, statement hoops and a luxe accessory that caught our attention: a Hermès Constance reversible belt reportedly priced at around Rs 1.6 lakh.
And yes, that tiny H-shaped buckle is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
Zinta opted for a breezy black shirt dress with a cinched waist, letting the structured Hermès belt add definition to the relaxed silhouette. The standout gold-toned H buckle instantly elevated the monochrome outfit, bringing just the right amount of polish without making the look feel overdone.
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The Hermès Constance belt, a signature style featuring the house’s recognisable H buckle and a reversible leather strap, is particularly handy for anyone who likes their accessories to work twice as hard — flip the strap and you get a different colourway.
The exact Hermès listing for the Constance belt buckle with reversible leather strap is priced at $1,190, which works out to roughly Rs 1.06 lakh before taxes and local pricing. However, the Indian Hermès listing can be priced differently, with the version referenced here retailing at around Rs 1.6 lakh. So, essentially, even Preity’s belt has a luxury credentials.
Preity Zinta kept the rest of her styling relatively fuss-free. Her long, voluminous hair was left loose, while oversized black sunglasses, hoop earrings and a gold watch completed the look. The result was equal parts comfortable, polished and very ‘Preity.’
Interestingly, Preity Zinta’s fashion choices during the promotions have ranged from traditional to contemporary. She recently opted for a fuchsia Farshi salwar set for another appearance, showing just how easily she can switch from period-drama glamour to modern-day minimalism.