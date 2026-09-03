Preity Zinta’s simple black dress had a very expensive detail: A Rs 1.6 lakh Hermès belt

Preity Zinta, who was recently seen in Batwara 1947, has also been offering a lesson in understated celebrity style. During the film’s promotional tour, the actor stepped out in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble, complete with oversized sunglasses, statement hoops and a luxe accessory that caught our attention: a Hermès Constance reversible belt reportedly priced at around Rs 1.6 lakh.

And yes, that tiny H-shaped buckle is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Zinta opted for a breezy black shirt dress with a cinched waist, letting the structured Hermès belt add definition to the relaxed silhouette. The standout gold-toned H buckle instantly elevated the monochrome outfit, bringing just the right amount of polish without making the look feel overdone.