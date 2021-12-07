Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stuns in Dior gown at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence has always been a stunner — both on screen and off it. And her red carpet appearances have made news, too. The actor was recently seen gracing the carpet for the premiere of her film ‘Don’t Look Up‘, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, and she glowed in a Dior gown.

The 31-year-old is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her outfit did her right as it ensured she dazzled during the event, while also supporting her growing belly. The actor looked comfortable in the gown, cradling her baby bump.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence attend the world premiere of “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence attend the world premiere of “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

We like that the shimmery golden work on the creation does not look over-the-top. The sheer cape-like sleeves flow just perfectly, giving the wearer an ethereal appearance.

For the event, which took place in New York City, Lawrence wore her hair in a casual, messy bun, and accessorised minimally with just a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings and light makeup.

Interestingly, she revealed to the Associated Press that she lost a tooth while filming for the movie that is scheduled for a Netflix release. “Well, I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming. And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless. That was my personal challenge,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Don’t Look Up also stars Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Tyler Perry, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill attend the world premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Tyler Perry, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill attend the world premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

