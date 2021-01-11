Pregnant Anita Hassanandani looks pretty in latest photoshoot with husband; see pics

Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani has been giving us major maternity fashion goals of late. The 39-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy, once again, caught our attention with her latest look for a photoshoot.

Anita took to Instagram to post a BTS video of the photoshoot with her husband. “Shooting with Bae and to be BaeBee,” she captioned the video, in which she is seen sitting on a stool with Reddy looking at her lovingly from behind. Watch the adorable video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

For the shoot, the Naagin actor wore an off-shoulder white crop top with flared sleeves, matched with a white skirt with a side slit. She posed with her hand on her belly. She wore her hair in curls, adorned with small white flowers, making her look really pretty.

Husband Rohit Reddy, on the other hand, wore a plain white shirt and a pair of denim.

Isn’t the couple looking lovely?

