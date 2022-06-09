‘Pregnant and powerful’: Sonam Kapoor celebrates birthday in opulent off-white ensemble

It will not be wrong to say that, in the last decade, Sonam Kapoor has brought about a fashion revolution in Bollywood, with her immaculate and jaw-dropping sartorial picks. And now, as expected, the actor is redefining maternity style with some comfortable yet eye-catching looks.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Sonam, who is celebrating her 37th birthday today, took to Instagram to drop a series of stunning pictures in which she can be seen adorning an off-white ensemble from designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla‘s festive and bridal couture collection.

“On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – pregnant & powerful, bold & beautiful…,” she captioned the post. Further, she thanked the designers for “draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She looked mesmerising in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, paired it with a long trailing multi-panelled top which was hand-embroidered in pearls.

Tying them in a side-braid, she adorned her hair with several dainty pearls and added the finishing touches with fresh nude makeup.

Talking about the actor, the designers wrote, “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

“As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!” they added, wishing Sonam for her upcoming motherhood journey.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!