Who was Prathyusha Garimella, fashion designer who allegedly died by suicide?

Prathyusha Garimella was a leading fashion designer, who was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday, suspected to have died by suicide.

Garimella, who was the founder of ‘Prathyusha Garimella’ label, ran a fashion studio in Banjara Hills and worked with many leading Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities and other high-end clients.

She was found lying in the bathroom of her Banjara Hills apartment and her body was taken to Osmania Hospital for postmortem, according to reports.

While her personal Instagram account is set to private, her label has a separate account with the handle @prathyushagarimellaofficial. The bio calls it a flagship store located in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

According to prathyushagarimella.com, the Prathyusha Garimella label was established in 2013 in Hyderabad, and since then, it has “carved an ethereal niche for itself complimenting the aesthetic aura of royal allure that the label embodies”.

Garimella was a graduate from the University of Warwick, and a self-taught designer based in Hyderabad. Her signature designs included “contemporary silhouettes with intricate detailing using sequins, zardozi and gota patti”.

Floor-length Anarkalis and lehengas have been recurring design themes per her Instagram grid, and her site mentions the designs embody a “flowy touch, resonating a timeless grace woven into a divine dialogue”.

