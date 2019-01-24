Toggle Menu
Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar’s Maharashtrian wedding: Here’s what the bride and the groom wore

While Sanya Sagar wore the quintessential Maharashtrian yellow-green silk sari and tied her hair in a centre-parting bun, Prateik Babbar kept it subtle in an off-white kurta-pyjama combo.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar married Sanya Sagar in a simple Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar married Sanya Sagar in a simple Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 23. The wedding rituals took place in Sagar’s hometown, Lucknow and the couple looked regal in traditional outfits.

While the bride wore the quintessential Maharashtrian yellow-green silk sari and tied her hair in a centre-parting bun, the groom kept it subtle in an off-white kurta-pyjama combo.

Going by how celebrity brides dressed up in the last few months, Sagar’s look was quite understated. She went for minimalistic traditional gold jewellery and wore the mundavalya which is a unisex ornament, worn by the bride as well as the groom.

Check some of the inside pictures here.

Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar on January 23. (Source: page3reporter/Instagram)
The Ekk Deewana Tha actor tied the knot in Lucknow. (Source: the_classyliners/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar with family. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)
The wedding ceremony was quite a low-key affair. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)
The two got engaged earlier this month. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar looked extremely happy. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar got engaged to Sanya Sagar, who is a filmmaker by profession. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar tied the knot in Lucknow. (Source: filmyhaiboss/Instagram)

The pictures of their pre-wedding festivities have also surfaced on social media. Sagar, a filmmaker by profession, shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. A few other photos, where both she and Babbar are glowing with happiness, have been posted by guests who attended the ceremonies.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. (Source: wearebohochic/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar at their mehendi ceremony. (Source: wearebohochic/Instagram)
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have known each other for years. (Source: wearebohochic/Instagram)

For the mehendi ceremony, both the bride and the groom kept it simple with Sanya in a yellow embellished maxi and Babbar in a kurta-churidar set which he styled with a green dupatta.

