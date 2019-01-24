Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar’s Maharashtrian wedding: Here’s what the bride and the groom wore

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar married Sanya Sagar in a simple Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 23. The wedding rituals took place in Sagar’s hometown, Lucknow and the couple looked regal in traditional outfits.

While the bride wore the quintessential Maharashtrian yellow-green silk sari and tied her hair in a centre-parting bun, the groom kept it subtle in an off-white kurta-pyjama combo.

Going by how celebrity brides dressed up in the last few months, Sagar’s look was quite understated. She went for minimalistic traditional gold jewellery and wore the mundavalya which is a unisex ornament, worn by the bride as well as the groom.

Check some of the inside pictures here.

The pictures of their pre-wedding festivities have also surfaced on social media. Sagar, a filmmaker by profession, shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. A few other photos, where both she and Babbar are glowing with happiness, have been posted by guests who attended the ceremonies.

For the mehendi ceremony, both the bride and the groom kept it simple with Sanya in a yellow embellished maxi and Babbar in a kurta-churidar set which he styled with a green dupatta.