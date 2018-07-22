Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry, Sonakshi Sinha: Best and worst dressed celebs at Praful Patel’s daughter’s reception

Stars shone bright at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Stars shone bright at Poorna Patel’s reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After a star-studded reception, several celebrities were spotted at Former minister Praful Patel’s daughter, Poorna Patel’s reception. In attendance were Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sophie Choudry among several others, and needless to say most put their best fashion foot forward. While some did nail their looks, others not quite. We bring to you the best and worst dressed from the event.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked serene in this lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked serene in this lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif looked serene in an embellished green mint lehenga. Letting her ensemble do all the talking, the look was not accessorised much but was rounded out with a statement choker.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela disappointed in her neon pink lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela disappointed in her neon pink lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a neon pink lehenga, and while we envy her abs, we cannot say the same about the ensemble. The outfit looked too jarring and the flaky make-up did not help her cause.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry looked gorgeous in this grey Manish Malhotra sheer sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry looked gorgeous in this grey Manish Malhotra sheer sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry, who was seen in a gorgeous appearance in a red lehenga at the sangeet looked gorgeous at the reception as well. She donned a grey Manish Malhotra sheer sari and carried it off with panache. She teamed the sari with a matching Dior clutch and a statement neckpiece.

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar looked lovely in this red and gold lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divya Khosla Kumar looked lovely in this red and gold lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at the event with husband Bhushan Kumar. The actor turned director looked lovely in a red and gold lehenga from Mayyur Girotra Couture. She rounded out with the look with gold jewellery and hair neatly tied to a bun. Although, we do feel that the make-up could have been better.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha did not quite impress in this heavily embroidered lime green anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha did not quite impress in this heavily embroidered lime green anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha who was also spotted at the reception wearing a heavily embroidered lime green Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali, did not quite impress us with her fashion choices. Although the actor looked lovely, she could have gone for a different colour.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah looked radiant in this sheer Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah looked radiant in this sheer Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah looked radiant in this sheer Manish Malhotra sari. With her hair tied to a bun, the look was rounded out with statement earrings and a golden clutch.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi looked regal at the reception (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi looked regal at the reception (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi looked every bit regal at the reception. While the former looked dapper in black, we loved the white blue lehenga Dhupia wore, especially the dupatta. Smokey eyes and golden earrings completed the look.

Who do you think looked the best? Tell us in the comments below.

