Prada song launch: Alia Bhatt keeps things chic and stylish in this outfit from Bodice

Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices are mostly chic and understated. The actor recently featured in a music video Prada, by Doorbeen and was spotted at the launch of the song looking lovely. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor stepped out donning an ice-blue grey outfit from Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. We really liked the white stripes detailing on the sleeves, and the way the shirt was paired teamed with matching flared pants. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a knot, dewy make-up and silver hoop earrings.

Prior to this, the actor was recently spotted nailing the all-white look. She turned up wearing a white tracksuit set. It was rounded out with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses. Keeping make-up minimal, the actor blow-dried hair and completed her look.

We had also liked her in the olive green polka dot flowy dress she had donned when she had stepped out to enjoy a meal with her mother, Soni Razdan. The look was kept simple and was completed with a pair of chic shades that made it stand out.

What do you think of her present look?