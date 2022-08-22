Emma Watson debuts short hair makeover and we are loving it!

Emma Watson has often turned heads with her fashion choices. And now, although not for the first time, has done so with her latest hairstyle, too.

In one of her latest posts, the actor debuted her short hair makeover — reminiscent of her 2010 pixie cut — for a campaign with Prada, which also marks her directorial debut.

“Prada announces @emmawatson as the new ambassador for Prada Beauty. The British actor, activist, and artist embodies the essence of a multi-dimensional Prada Woman,” the luxury brand captioned the post.

In the video, the actor went for a bold and confident look with a shiny orange outfit styled with black sleek eyeliner, and white triangular danglers. But what stood out was her short haircut which added the perfect finishing touches.

Prior to this, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the campaign. “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, I’m able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you.”

An extremely excited Emma added: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.

“Thank you for your time, commitment, talent, and passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s newest refillable fragrance, coming soon,” she said while thanking her team and collaborators.

