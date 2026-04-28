Prada launches ‘Made in India’ collection after Kolhapuri design backlash, but netizens are not impressed: ‘Turmeric latte inspired by haldi doodh’

By the time Prada’s Spring-Summer 2026 menswear show wrapped up in Milan last June, the applause had barely faded before the outrage began. On the runway were toe-loop leather sandals that looked unmistakably familiar to anyone who has ever walked the lanes of Kolhapur or browsed a Maharashtra handicrafts fair.

Prada’s show notes, however, described them simply as “leather sandals,” with no mention of India, no nod to the 12th-century craft tradition they had drawn from so liberally. Now, nearly a year later, Prada is back with the same silhouette. But this time, with a very different story to tell.

The backlash was swift and vocal. India’s fashion community erupted. Artisans from western Maharashtra, who make Kolhapuri chappals for a living, sometimes earning as little as ₹500 to ₹1,000 per pair, were furious at seeing their heritage repackaged without credit at a price point of €750 (roughly ₹70,000) a pair. MACCIA (Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture) wrote directly to the brand. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik led a delegation of artisans to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, pushing him to act on what they saw as a violation of their Geographical Indication rights, The Indian Express reported earlier.