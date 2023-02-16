New York Fashion Week: Models wear ‘sindoor’ as they sashay down the runway wearing Prabal Gurung creations

Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung introduced ‘sindoor’ to the New York Fashion Week 2023 runway, as some of his models were seen donning vermilion as they presented his Fall Winter 2023 Collection recently⁠. Sindoor or kumkum is a traditional vermilion red or orange-red coloured powder that is worn by many married Hindu women. However, Gurung played with the colour and apart from red sindoor, models — with their hair neatly parted at the center — were also spotted wearing the same in varied hues of pink, black, and white, matching it with their outfits.

The Singapore-born designer also explored the Buddhist concept of “anichya”, which means impermanence, through his exquisite collection. Additionally, his collection also paid homage to his motherland Nepal.

“In Nepal, we talk about it all the time, what is present and how soon it can go,” Gurung told The Associated Press during a backstage interview. “And there’s actually an optimism to that, especially during these challenging times.” The idea, in part, was finding hope “in the dark places”.

Talking to Reuters, the designer explained, “I wanted to go back home to Nepal simply because, you know, that’s where my spiritual connection and reconnection is,” he said. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Gurung was unable to visit Nepal until he finally visited the country and attended a 10-day silent retreat on the suggestion of his mother. The designer wanted to recreate the starlit nights he experienced there for his runway show.

“Even if I could give them 15, 20 minutes of that, what I felt, kind of escape. And they come in here, they feel like they’re not in New York. And I wanted to create that space,” Gurung told Reuters.

The fashion designers collection had models wearing outfits with oversized shoulders, slits, crop tops, flowy silhouettes, and embellishments, which were heightened by his signature juxtaposition of draping and tailoring.

New York Fashion Week concluded on February 15. Seventy designers presented their collections this time.

