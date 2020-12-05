Pants made of potato sack? Bizarre fashion item leaves netizens in splits

Would you like to try potato sack pants? (Source: arunbothra/Instagram)

The year 2020 has seen quite a few bizarre fashion trends, from grass-stained denim to men’s tee with holes. Adding to the list, is a new style of pants that looks like a potato sack and has been doing the rounds on social media. The photo was shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra. Check it out:

As seen in the picture, it is a pair of flared pants that seem to have been made from jute bags, and are tightened around the waist with a string. The pants also have markings in blue ink.

Netizens, of course, went berserk on seeing this weird garment. A Twitter user shared a picture of Marlyn Monroe wearing a potato sack dress and wrote, “Marlyn Monroe…wore a sack and did a photoshoot. Ever since it’s an obsession for designers.”

Marlyn manroe was called out for her beauty, she has been told the she look stunning because she wear designer clothes. She wore a sack and did a photoshoot. Ever since it’s obsession for designer. pic.twitter.com/TTTBIdL6iT — Akshita Laddha (@thatsal__) November 24, 2020

Another user shared a picture of a rope and wrote, “Not okay, sir, NADA, iske bina NADA kese complete hoga (How would NADA or string around the waist be complete without this)”

Not okay, sir, NADA.

iske 👇🏻bina NADA kese complete hoga.😂 pic.twitter.com/uDwzXiYi1G — Arun Kumar Agasti (@arunagasti) November 24, 2020

Here’s how some other users reacted:

sack the culprit in it. — Shubham Shelake (@Shubh_Shelake) November 24, 2020

Heights of upcycling — KiloTango 🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) November 24, 2020

Iske sath 5kg chini leni padegi ya iske alag ke paise hsin — Rahil Kalia (@chotulalasabka) November 24, 2020

It’s high time to leave this planet. — Dk4u (@deepak_zdname) November 24, 2020

