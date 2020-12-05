scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Top news

Pants made of potato sack? Bizarre fashion item leaves netizens in splits

The pants also have markings in blue ink; check it out!

By: Lifestyle Desk | December 5, 2020 3:25:19 pm
potato sack pantsWould you like to try potato sack pants? (Source: arunbothra/Instagram)

The year 2020 has seen quite a few bizarre fashion trends, from grass-stained denim to men’s tee with holes. Adding to the list, is a new style of pants that looks like a potato sack and has been doing the rounds on social media. The photo was shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra. Check it out:

As seen in the picture, it is a pair of flared pants that seem to have been made from jute bags, and are tightened around the waist with a string. The pants also have markings in blue ink.

Netizens, of course, went berserk on seeing this weird garment. A Twitter user shared a picture of Marlyn Monroe wearing a potato sack dress and wrote, “Marlyn Monroe…wore a sack and did a photoshoot. Ever since it’s an obsession for designers.”

Read| Can you guess the price of these paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren?

Another user shared a picture of a rope and wrote, “Not okay, sir, NADA, iske bina NADA kese complete hoga (How would NADA or string around the waist be complete without this)”

Here’s how some other users reacted:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Winter fashion edition: Take tips from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe to keep it chic when in transit

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement