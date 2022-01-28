scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 28, 2022
Must Read

Quiz alert: How many of these wildly popular fashion trends and styles can you guess?

You're a true fashionista if you can answer all 10!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 5:30:58 pm
fashion quizTest your fashion knowledge with this quiz!

If you think you have followed the runways of the world, and celebrity styles enough, take a shot at this fashion quiz.

From bizarre trends that left the fashion police scratching its head, to those that survived the test of time — how many of these can you name?

You’re a true fashionista if you answered all 10!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

shruti hassan
On Shruti Haasan’s birthday, here’s taking a look at the actor-musician’s versatile and moody sense of style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement