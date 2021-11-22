Poorna Jagannathan recently attended Mindy Kaling’s star-studded Diwali party in Los Angeles. For the event, the Never Have I Ever actor opted for a relaxed ivory jacket set from ace designer Anita Dongre’s Ode to Bhuj collection.

The sustainable ensemble in a breathable, silk silhouette was cinched at the waist with a dori. The outfit featured Neran motifs, which are hand-embroidered by women artisans from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

ALSO READ | Poorna Jagannathan wore jacket set that took almost 90 days to complete

“This Nandika jacket set, from my Ode to Bhuj collection, is an incredibly special example of how elegant handcrafted Indian fashion is. A woman artisan skilled in Neran embroidery works on a single piece for two-three hours a day, in the comfort of her home, after she is done with housework. Each jacket takes 75 to 90 days to complete, and is truly a labour of love,” the designer shared on Instagram.

The actor completed her look with jewellery from Graziela Gems, neatly tied hair, on-point make-up and matching footwear.

The Diwali party was also attended by ‘girl bosses’ Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Deepica Mutyala and also Kal Penn, Kunal Nayyar, entrepreneurs Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Deepica Mutyala, Meena Harris, and others.

In a sea of bright colours, common during festive occasions, Poorna’s outfit was a breath of fresh air, and an encouragement to mix and match traditional designs with modern silhouettes.

