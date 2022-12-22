‘Cirkus’ promotions: Pooja Hegde wows with her ethnic looks

Pooja Hegde boasts of an incredibly elegant style comprising graceful traditional wear, chic dresses, and trendy casuals. No wonder, her fashion outings for the promotions of her latest film, Cirkus, are making heads turn. The actor has, so far, opted for stunning ethnic ensembles that can serve as perfect cues for those looking for some inspiration this wedding season.

“देसी > everything else,” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself dressed in a striking golden Banarasi sari with geometric prints all over. It was paired with a contrasting sleeveless blue blouse with a square neckline, dangling gold earrings, and embellished bangles. With a gajra adorning her low bun, Pooja added the finishing touches with a bindi, brown eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and nude lip colour. We love how this look is understated yet extremely festive!

Prior to this, the actor was a vision to behold in a heavy black lehenga featuring intricate floral embellishments on the bottom half and golden zari work all over. It was paired with a matching sleeveless choli and a black organza dupatta. With her wavy hair cascading down her back, she completed this look with dangling earrings, bangles and a black bindi. Shimmery makeup added to the glam of the overall ensemble.

Bringing back the ruffled sari trend, Pooja was seen wearing a plain red sari with ruffled details styled with a matching backless blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline. The monotone look was accessorised with a lot of rings and a pair of stone-studded gold earrings. With her hair styled in soft curls, she completed this look with soft glam makeup.

