Add some extra oomph to your travel style like Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde

Move over jeans! Let your colourful and printed trousers do the talking. Take inspirations from our Bollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Sophie Choudry on how to team it with simple black tees and white shirts.

Sophie Choudry

Wearing a white shirt from Hugo Gloss with a pair of orange, high-waisted trousers by Claudie Pierlot, Choudry looked effortlessly chic. She accessorised her outfit with a black and white Gucci handbag, white Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and dark sunnies from Fendi. We think her ensemble is easy to style. Minimal make-up and pink lips completed her look.

Sophie Choudry at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde

Hegde, on the other hand, opted for a pair of military print trousers that she styled with a black top. What’s interesting is the way she added a formal touch by teaming her outfit with a black blazer. A pair of ankle-length boots were accessorised with her outfit while a soft wavy hairdo rounded out her look.

Pooja Hegde at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, we have also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez adding some colour to her look as she opted for a white tee teamed with a pair of high waisted purple-coloured pants. The lighter shade of the tee complemented the bold-hued jeans very well. She further teamed it with a pair of strappy tan heels, a statement watch and retro sunglasses.

Jacqueline Fernandez opts for purple pants and white tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez opts for purple pants and white tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose airport style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

