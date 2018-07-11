Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Add some extra oomph to your travel style like Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde

Recently, we spotted Sophie Choudry and Pooja Hegde nailing airport fashion by teaming their monotone tees and shirts with colourful trousers. Take inspirations from these fashionistas on how to ace travel style.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2018 12:49:03 pm
Pooja Hegde, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde latest news, Sophie Choudry latest news, Pooja Hegde latest photos, Sophie Choudry latest photos, Pooja Hegde updates, Sophie Choudry updates, Pooja Hegde travel style, Sophie Choudry travel style, Pooja Hegde airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Pooja Hegde (L) and Sophie Choudry show colourful ways to spruce up your monotone outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Move over jeans! Let your colourful and printed trousers do the talking. Take inspirations from our Bollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Sophie Choudry on how to team it with simple black tees and white shirts.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon dish out hacks for a stylish yet comfy travel wardrobe

Sophie Choudry

Wearing a white shirt from Hugo Gloss with a pair of orange, high-waisted trousers by Claudie Pierlot, Choudry looked effortlessly chic. She accessorised her outfit with a black and white Gucci handbag, white Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and dark sunnies from Fendi. We think her ensemble is easy to style. Minimal make-up and pink lips completed her look.

Pooja Hegde, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde latest news, Sophie Choudry latest news, Pooja Hegde latest photos, Sophie Choudry latest photos, Pooja Hegde updates, Sophie Choudry updates, Pooja Hegde travel style, Sophie Choudry travel style, Pooja Hegde airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sophie Choudry at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde

Hegde, on the other hand, opted for a pair of military print trousers that she styled with a black top. What’s interesting is the way she added a formal touch by teaming her outfit with a black blazer. A pair of ankle-length boots were accessorised with her outfit while a soft wavy hairdo rounded out her look.

Pooja Hegde, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde latest news, Sophie Choudry latest news, Pooja Hegde latest photos, Sophie Choudry latest photos, Pooja Hegde updates, Sophie Choudry updates, Pooja Hegde travel style, Sophie Choudry travel style, Pooja Hegde airport fashion, Sophie Choudry airport fashion, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Pooja Hegde at Mumbai airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar does airport fashion right with this Gucci crop top

Prior to this, we have also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez adding some colour to her look as she opted for a white tee teamed with a pair of high waisted purple-coloured pants. The lighter shade of the tee complemented the bold-hued jeans very well. She further teamed it with a pair of strappy tan heels, a statement watch and retro sunglasses.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, Jacqueline Fernandez style, Jacqueline Fernandez latest photos, Jacqueline Fernandez latest news, Jacqueline Fernandez images, Jacqueline Fernandez pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez updates, indian express, indian express news Jacqueline Fernandez opts for purple pants and white tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose airport style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

