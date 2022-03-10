From easy-breezy dresses to co-ords, Pooja Hegde set vacay fashion goals in Maldives

Trust B-town celebs to never disappoint with their sartorial choices, even while on the go. From extravagant ensembles to easy-breezy attire, they know how to carry every outfit with effortless ease. Thus, it’s no wonder they keep it stylish even while on a vacation. As such, Pooja Hegde, who recently holidayed in the Maldives with her family, set major travel style goals and we are definitely taking notes.

From flowy dresses to chic co-ords, her travel wardrobe had it all, and can be your inspiration when you plan your vacation next. To know about her recent looks, read on!

Keeping it fuss-free, the 31-year-old wore a stunning orange and white striped co-ord set — a flowy skirt paired with a matching crop top with balloon sleeves.

Her hair flew freely as she accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and rounded off the look with minimal makeup.

The actor was also seen donning a tie-dye aqua blue co-ord set consisting of straight pants and a matching shirt. She teamed it with a white corset top.

A pair of white slides, sunglasses and her hair tied in a ponytail completed her look.

Keeping it super chic and trendy, Pooja also opted for an all-white look — flared white trousers and a matching crop top with sheer detailing.

A pair of slides, star-shaped earrings and wavy hair summed up with this simple yet stylish look.

Her transit look was worth paying attention to, too. Keeping it comfy and cool, she had worn a pair of flared cropped denims with a sleeveless white crop top.

To complete her look, she wore white flats, sunglasses and carried a white sling bag.

