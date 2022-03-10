scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

From easy-breezy dresses to co-ords, Pooja Hegde set vacay fashion goals in Maldives

The actor, who was recently in the Maldives with her family, set major travel style goals and we are definitely taking notes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 10:50:06 am
Pooja HegdePooja Hegde is holidaying in Maldives with her family. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Trust B-town celebs to never disappoint with their sartorial choices, even while on the go. From extravagant ensembles to easy-breezy attire, they know how to carry every outfit with effortless ease. Thus, it’s no wonder they keep it stylish even while on a vacation. As such, Pooja Hegde, who recently holidayed in the Maldives with her family, set major travel style goals and we are definitely taking notes.

From flowy dresses to chic co-ords, her travel wardrobe had it all, and can be your inspiration when you plan your vacation next. To know about her recent looks, read on!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Keeping it fuss-free, the 31-year-old wore a stunning orange and white striped co-ord set — a flowy skirt paired with a matching crop top with balloon sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

Her hair flew freely as she accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and rounded off the look with minimal makeup.

ALSO READ |Style alert: The pleated sari that Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra love

The actor was also seen donning a tie-dye aqua blue co-ord set consisting of straight pants and a matching shirt. She teamed it with a white corset top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

A pair of white slides, sunglasses and her hair tied in a ponytail completed her look.

Keeping it super chic and trendy, Pooja also opted for an all-white look — flared white trousers and a matching crop top with sheer detailing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

A pair of slides, star-shaped earrings and wavy hair summed up with this simple yet stylish look.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt keeps it basic yet extremely stylish in all-white ensembles at Berlinale 2022

Her transit look was worth paying attention to, too. Keeping it comfy and cool, she had worn a pair of flared cropped denims with a sleeveless white crop top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

To complete her look, she wore white flats, sunglasses and carried a white sling bag.

