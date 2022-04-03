Pooja Hegde’s latest look is an ultimate summer essential: ‘Kacchi kairi it is!’

Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde’s wardrobe is a haven for summer fashion inspiration. From stylish separates to monochrome dresses, there is hardly anything that the 31-year-old cannot pull off.

Previously, her holiday escapades to the Maldives showed us just how perfectly she can ace free-flowing silhouettes and bright colours; and her recent look is no different.

Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 4 actor posted a few photos in an outfit that’s the ultimate summer essential — a green, comfortable midi-dress — and added a witty caption to it.

“Kacchi kairi it is! 😉🥭🥭🥭”, she wrote in the caption. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

The bright green dress was from London-based designer David Koma’s celebrity favourite label by the same name. His designs are marked with pops of bright colour with chic silhouettes.

The gorgeously structured dress featured slightly padded shoulders for a defined look, collar details, metal-dome buttons and a cinched waist. The elegant outfit featured a green, knit fabric throughout the length of the dress, adding to the appeal of it.

Pooja’s make-up was kept stylish but subtle with a smokey eye look tinged with shades of brown, a brown lipstick, ample amounts of nude blush, generous dabs of highlighter, defined eyebrows and a flawless foundation base.

She kept the rest of the look fairly uncomplicated to let the dress do the talking- her hair was left loose with a trendy middle parting; she ditched all accessories.

Pooja’s shoes were a pair of sparkly kitten heels that accentuated the look even further.

The actor, however, seems to have an affinity for the colour green as she recently walked in the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week for the label KeerthiKadireOfficial. Decked in a diaphanous, dreamy, pale green coloured lehenga, Pooja looked ready for the spring-summer season.

She took to Instagram to share a few photos, take a look here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

What do you think of this style statement?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!