scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Pooja Hegde dazzles in her latest looks; check them out

Pooja Hegde looks absolutely lovely in her latest looks -- check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 2:10:29 pm
Pooja Hegde's latest looks are proof of her impeccable style. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Pooja Hegde not only aces every ensemble, but also owns the look. Her style is elegant and effortless, leaving us spellbound every single time. This time, too, she stunned everyone as she dropped some gorgeous pictures.

The actor looked like a dream as she posed in a copper sequin dress that featured a side slit and a halter neck. This body-hugging blingy gown looked absolutely ethereal on her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

Keeping the look minimal and stylish, she ditched accessories and left her hair open in soft curls. Her look was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace and elegance in this silk sari

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhas Shinde Hairstylist (@suhasshinde1) 

She opted for bronze makeup consisting of smokey eye shadow, filled in eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, bronzed and blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips that worked very well with her overall look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) 

Prior to this, she kept it simple and chic in a floral printed white dress by Anita Dongre. The flowy dress featured v-neckline, smocked balloon sleeves and blue irises embroidered in fine thread work.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone shines bright in a sari with striking poppy graphic (pictures inside)
Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde kept it simple and casual. (Source: PR handout)

She kept it effortless with just a pair of earrings and rings. Her wavy hair was left open in a side parting as she rounded off the look with sleek eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, nude lip shade, mascara laden eyes and blushed cheeks. We love how this look was understated and beautiful.

Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde looked stylish in this dress. (Source: PR handout)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi pictures, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Ganesha, Ganesh idols, Ganesh idol painting
In pictures: Indians gear up to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement