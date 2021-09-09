Pooja Hegde dazzles in her latest looks; check them out

Pooja Hegde not only aces every ensemble, but also owns the look. Her style is elegant and effortless, leaving us spellbound every single time. This time, too, she stunned everyone as she dropped some gorgeous pictures.

The actor looked like a dream as she posed in a copper sequin dress that featured a side slit and a halter neck. This body-hugging blingy gown looked absolutely ethereal on her.

Keeping the look minimal and stylish, she ditched accessories and left her hair open in soft curls. Her look was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

She opted for bronze makeup consisting of smokey eye shadow, filled in eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, bronzed and blushed cheeks and glossy pink lips that worked very well with her overall look.

Prior to this, she kept it simple and chic in a floral printed white dress by Anita Dongre. The flowy dress featured v-neckline, smocked balloon sleeves and blue irises embroidered in fine thread work.

Pooja Hegde kept it simple and casual. (Source: PR handout) Pooja Hegde kept it simple and casual. (Source: PR handout)

She kept it effortless with just a pair of earrings and rings. Her wavy hair was left open in a side parting as she rounded off the look with sleek eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, nude lip shade, mascara laden eyes and blushed cheeks. We love how this look was understated and beautiful.

Pooja Hegde looked stylish in this dress. (Source: PR handout) Pooja Hegde looked stylish in this dress. (Source: PR handout)

