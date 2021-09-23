Pooja Hegde brings ruffle saris back into fashion (pictures inside)

One trend that keeps making a comeback is ruffle saris. Time and again, celebrities can be seen wearing it, bringing it back in vogue.

Recently, actor Pooja Hegde was spotted looking lovely in a poppy mango floral print ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. This is priced at ₹48,000 on the designer’s website.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was teamed with an encrusted strappy blouse. The make-up was perfect, and highlighted her cheekbones. She rounded it off with hair styled in soft waves, and accessorised the look with earrings and bangles.

The actor opted for the sari to attend the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

Pooja really nails ethnic looks, these photos shared on her Instagram are proof.

What do you think of her looks?

