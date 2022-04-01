scorecardresearch
From ‘disco’ to all-white, Pooja Hedge’s looks are minimal but on point

The 'Radhe Shyam' actor likes to keeps it minimal yet super chic; check out the dazzling pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 1:20:07 pm
pooja hegdeTake inspiration from Pooja Hegde's promotion looks to ace basic looks in style. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/ Instagram)

During the promotions of her latest release, Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas, Pooja Hedge kept it suave and elegant in solid colours, but also ensured to break it up with a disco-inspired look. Her looks were minimal yet super chic, and flattered her picturesque form beautifully.

Let’s take a look:

 

Unlike many actors, Pooja kicked off the promo tour with a very basic look in an all-white knit dress with oversized sleeves. She accessorised with dainty golden accessories. Her hair was tied in a low Samurai ponytail that we absolutely love.

ALSO SEE |Pooja Hegde dazzles in her latest looks; check them out

 

For the next look, however, Pooja added some disco-style bling by pairing her basic black off shoulder, cut-out, halter neck top with a shimmery pair of trousers and a jacket from Nikhil Thampi’s collection in collaboration with RSVP by Nykaa Fashion. She left the accessories minimal and let the bling in the outfit speak for itself. We also love her barely-there makeup and the straight, no-fuss hairdo.

 

After white and black, it was time for a flaming all-red outfit, and Pooja went for the old school vintage style in a red knit top with flared sleeves and red straight-legged trousers that she wore with red tinted glasses and oversized stud earrings.

ALSO READ |Pooja Hegde brings ruffle saris back into fashion (pictures inside)

 

This romantic and flirty fringed mauve dress is a throwback to early 2000s Bollywood style when tiered fringes were all the trend. The trick to bringing it back now is with elegant accessories, just like Pooja’s.

Must Read

