Pooja Hedge looks lovely in this intricately embroidered Anamika Khanna lehenga

Several celebrities have won hearts of fashion buffs by adding a quirky twist to ethnic wear for their public appearances. Pooja Hedge is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The 27-year-old was spotted wearing a gorgeous intricately embroidered lehenga by Anamika Khanna.

Styled by Aastha Sharma, it was teamed with a matching crop top. We love the belt clinched at the waist. Statement earrings from Sakshi Jhunjhunwala and soft curls completed the look. The soft pastel shade of the thread work made it look classy and didn’t let it come across as a bit too jarring.

Earlier this year, Hedge showed how to pull off contemporary ensembles with much panache. She was spotted wearing a polka dot dress by SR Store. It had a beautiful detailing on the hem and a collared neckline. Styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amiin, a white clutch and a pair of Adidas sneakers rounded out her look.

Needless to say, the outfit seems to be a great choice for days when you want to look sharp without getting into much hassle. We loved the light-pink lips and the dewy makeup.

Last year, while attending the International Film Festival of India, Hedge donned a burgundy lehenga and showed how to effortlessly fuse modern and traditional fashion.

