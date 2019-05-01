Poll fashion: Taking a look at ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini’s sartorial choices

Hema Malini, popularly known as ‘Dream Girl’ was identified as a fashion icon in the late ’80s. With her thick mascara, winged eyeliner and hair tied in a bun, she carried even a simple outfit with grace. Even though yesteryear actors were not followed by the paparazzi the way they are today, she was always well dressed, often seen wearing crisp white shirts and black pants, and bold blouses teamed with skirts and midi dresses. However, her love for saris was never a secret.

The actor, who is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, managed to impress fans with her acting prowess as Basanti in Sholay (1975) and Mahi in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). With films like Johnny Mera Naam (1970), Andaz (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Trishul (1978) she established herself as the most popular actor of the era.

In 1999, Hema Malini made her foray into politics as she campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Vinod Khanna, a former Bollywood actor, during the Lok Sabha Elections in Gurdaspur, Punjab. In the 2014 general elections, Malini contested the elections from Mathura and defeated the RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary.

This election season, we took a closer look at her political engagements and noticed that the 70-year-old actor-turned-politician doesn’t follow the underlined sartorial codes that other politicians do. The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, who is contesting from the Mathura parliamentary constituency, has managed to maintain her image of a Bollywood celebrity even in politics. On March 31, when she kick-started her Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaign, Malini was seen harvesting crops in a wheat farm.

The actor, who shared her pictures on Twitter, was seen posing with sickle and hay. Her golden and beige-coloured sari perfectly matched the background hue. Always spotted adorning jewellery, even on campaign trails, she doesn’t try to look simple or someone who belongs to the crowd – rather she makes it a point that whenever she waves at the crowd from her car she looks picture perfect.

The Seeta Aur Geeta actor also does not shy away from wearing make-up and is spotted wearing bright colours during her campaigns. From blood red to yellows, she wears them all.

“Hemaji loves pastels. Present her with any shades of pink, and she’s happy. The new colour that I’ve introduced to her is lavender. She loves silk banarasis, patolas, chanderis. She doesn’t wear much of cotton and handloom unless she’s home and resting. She loves chanderi though. My team makes sure she is at that stature always, nothing is ever compromised on. Whether it is her saris or jewellery or hair and make-up, nothing ever falls short. She likes smaller prints and zaris. I make sure I give her saris that are made of real gold Zari, that’s dream girl for the world. Real gold zari saris! She prefers smaller borders and heavy Pallas”, her personal stylist Kareen Parwani says, adding that the actor is not fond of black or pale colours.

Parwani adds that the actor “basically likes everything exquisite as she is ‘The Dream Girl’ herself and everything she puts on herself is very exclusive”.

“I mean, she won’t see anything that’s like already in the market and available. She loves dressing up, though she doesn’t need much of it. She still has flawless skin given her age at 70 and doesn’t even look close to it. Her make-up is pretty basic with pink lips and eyeliner and she’s good to go”, she says.

However, it is not only during campaign trails or at red carpet events that Malini goes for “exclusive things”. She like them even in daily life. “Rubies are her favourite. She loves polkis over diamonds but doesn’t mind doing a contrast with her saris. I’ve recently introduced long neckpieces to her and she has fallen in love with them. She usually likes wearing kadas on her hands and doesn’t like small bracelets or rings. But I’d say her solitaires suit her the most. She looks extremely elegant in those. She also likes pink stones and rubies. She’s fond of blue tanzanites as well, she can tell the difference between synthetic stones and the real ones”, she adds.

Her casual wear, however, is all about puffy sleeved blouses and handloom saris. Malini opts for palazzos and kurtas while travelling. Though Parwani doesn’t style the BJP MP for her political events, the actor has a knack for style. That’s her fashion taste and it’s remarkable to see that she doesn’t want to draw a ‘white salwar kurta’ commoner image for her voters like Urmila Matondkar or Priyanka Gandhi for that matter and still expect to make a mark in the coming elections.