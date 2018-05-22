Polka dots, graphic prints: Swimwear trends to try out this summer

Revamp your swimming wardrobe with a punch of classic colours with contrast trims. ( Source: Instagram/Veere Di Wedding) Revamp your swimming wardrobe with a punch of classic colours with contrast trims. ( Source: Instagram/Veere Di Wedding)

Love swimming? Ditch the plane Jane monochromatic, simple swimsuits and invest in prints like polka dots and definitive textures, or experiment with cuts, suggest experts.

Shruti Behal, head of Product Design lingerie, nightwear, swimwear and activewear, PrettySecrets, and Soumya Kant, vice president at Clovia, have given few inputs:

* Experiment with the different jazzy monokinis, bikinis, tankinis, vibrant sarongs and crochet style kaftans available in stores in funky and unique designs.

* Polka dots are the flavour of the season. Classy polka dots paired with pastel hues are a must-have this summer.

* On the design front, cuts are taking a more retro and cheeky turn with the infamous red “Baywatch” high-cut bottom suit.

* One-shoulder straps and florals are some of the other trends that will be witnessed.

* Designer and chic touches like ruffles, printed panels added to classic cuts and styles take the fashion quotient up a notch.

* For colours, stick to warm tones such as bright orange, marigold and sunset colours.

* Accentuate your waistline with a built-in belt style on bikini bottoms. This hip trend will accessorise and perk up an otherwise staid swimsuit.

* Smocking is another retro design that has made its way into the swimwear category. Teamed up with polka dots, this stretchy fabric embellishes a feminine look.

* Breezy shrugs and sarongs are in. Pair them up with your bikini and add the sheer touch to your look.

* Revamp your wardrobe with a punch of classic colours with contrast trims, deep V-necks that will flatter your cleavage if you have a bigger bust. Bikini tops with underwire for support paired with metal accessories will look ultra chic. Pick a bikini bottom with a corset look in solid dark colours and monochromes. Avoid horizontal stripes, cutouts or detailing on the front side.

* Break the monotony of boring blacks, browns and blues and embrace the vivid colour palette of delightful pinks, reds, oranges and more.

* Try out different prints and structures like definitive textures, graphic prints like fresh bloom, geometric, plaids, abstract to match spring and a potent colour philosophy.

