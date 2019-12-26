From polka dots to plaids: Classics that made a comeback in 2019

We list some of the fashion trends — which one do you like the best? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) We list some of the fashion trends — which one do you like the best? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Runway fashion is all about what to expect in the coming season/year, while street fashion is all about what’s in vogue at the moment. Everything that happens on the runway, therefore, doesn’t necessarily get reflected on the streets. This year, however, the pressure to keep up with evolving styles came to a halt as a lot of old classics found their way into celebrity wardrobes. Even the world’s top street style stars left us inspired, as they aced evergreen classics with charm and grace, proving yet again — old is gold. Recreating the old world charm with some twist, many trends made a comeback in 2019 and how.

We list some of the fashion trends that we saw in 2019, and we hope they stay longer.

Checks

A model displays a design during the Vivienne Westwood Autumn/Winter show at London Fashion Week. (Source: AP) A model displays a design during the Vivienne Westwood Autumn/Winter show at London Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

From striking, large patterns to small multi-coloured checks, the trend is suitable to make a style statement in autumn and winter. The humble pattern looks great on coats, trousers, pullovers, scarves and even shoes — and hardly need any kind of accessories. The print is enough to keep the eye busy.

Tartan and Plaid

The British Royals on December 25, 2017. (Source: File Photo) The British Royals on December 25, 2017. (Source: File Photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Kapoor (@dhruvkapoor) on Apr 12, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Plaids and tartan became one of the biggest in fall fashion as they created a sense of all — elegance, punk, and grunge — making it a versatile print. At Paris Fashion Week, designers turned to the pattern for their Fall/Winter 2019 collections, presenting different variants of the print that included a wide range — buffalo check to glen plaid. But it was fashion houses like Christian Dior and Marine Serre that made the print stand out in their collections.

Slip-on dress

Mira Rajput dazzles in a silk satin dress which features a cowl neckline & spaghetti straps. (Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram) Mira Rajput dazzles in a silk satin dress which features a cowl neckline & spaghetti straps. (Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Schön (Heart of Glam) (@nicoleschon) on Dec 23, 2019 at 3:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariacristina (@empowerthesass) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:27pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Jan 20, 2019 at 6:24am PST

The slip dresses brought back the 90s vibe with fashion ambassadors Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski sporting the retro trend with a modern flair. While silky, monochromatic slips with spaghetti straps used to be the standard design back in the ’90s, they are now available in playful patterns, white t-shirt layering, and even florals. Shorter hemlines, ruffle accents and cowl necklines also helped the chic dresses to make a comeback.

Polka dots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:53am PST

Alia Bhatt was seen in a bottle green polka dot flowy dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone stepped out in a polka-dotted off-shoulder dress from the label Marmar Halim.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen attending a press conference in a Silvia Tcherassi polka dot ensemble. (Source: lakshmilehr/Instagram)

Celebrities like Ananya Panday were also seen sporting the trend. Celebrities like Ananya Panday were also seen sporting the trend.

Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in the polka dot dress. Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in the polka dot dress.

Katy Perry looked gorgeous in a pink polka dots dress. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Katy Perry looked gorgeous in a pink polka dots dress. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Polka dots are a timeless trend, and can be worn on any occasion. A hit among Bollywood actors in the late 70s-80s, the pattern is still a favourite among new-age actors. And with our Bollywood celebs leading the way, how could the trend not have had made a comeback? And who else but fashionistas such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, among others to bring back this classic style.

Biker shorts

Priyanka Chopra looked chic in biker shorts. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport in biker shorts and sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport in biker shorts and sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Dec 25, 2018 at 4:51am PST

Trends come with their own shelf life, but there are some that become a rage in no time. And the biker-short trend is one such trend. In 2019, celebrities became a fan of the humble bike-short and many like Emily Ratajkowski and Kardashian West made them their summertime closet staple. Closer home, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been acing the trend. Looks like despite being there on the fashion circuit for quite some time, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

Tie and dye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Feb 1, 2019 at 1:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 29, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

It might be safe to say that tie-die had become somewhat forgotten. But then Beyoncé wore it on a holiday on the beach, Justin Bieber was spotted at a church in the print and closer home, Alia Bhatt wore it on casual outing. Last season, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney and R13 turned it into a catwalk trend. While tie-dye is ideal for a spring-summer collection, many designers like Area, Prabal Gurung, and John Elliott incorporated the same in their fall collection.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App