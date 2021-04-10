Poet Amanda Gorman to host Met Gala this year?

The Met Gala, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is all set to be held in 2021. But that is not all; this year, the event might have a special host.

A source told Page Six that poet Amanda Gorman, who made history by reciting at Joe Biden’s Presidential inauguration, has been approached to host the 2021 event, along with CFDA chairman Tom Ford.

The fashion bash is usually held in May every year to celebrate the opening of the Metropolitan Museum’s annual fashion exhibit. This year, however, the event is likely to take place in September, the source revealed to the outlet.

While the gala is usually held on the first Monday of May, the same would not be possible in September or it would clash with Labour Day, which is a federal holiday in the US. The gala is reportedly going to be held on September 13, 2021.

Another report by PopSugar, however, cited a source saying that the gala is not officially confirmed yet. “We have not yet announced the next Costume Institute exhibition or gala,” the source was quoted as saying.

The 2020 Met Gala was initially themed “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and was due to be co-chaired by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Anna Wintour. It was indefinitely postponed in March last year.