PM Modi steps out wearing traditional Kullu topi for Atal Tunnel inauguration

PM Narendra Modi at the Atal Tunnel inauguration ceremony (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his fine sartorial taste. In his latest appearance for the inauguration of the all-weather Atal Tunnel, world’s longest highway tunnel, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, he opted for a traditional attire that was just perfect for the occasion.

PM Modi wore a cream kurta with intricate design in yellow on red, visible around the neck and the sleeves, and a cream waistcoat. He paired the attire with a maroon shawl. Take a look:

PM Modi wore a traditional Kullu topi (Source: PTI) PM Modi wore a traditional Kullu topi (Source: PTI)

Not only this, the Prime Minister completed the look with the Himachali Kullu Patti woolen topi or cap traditionally worn by men in the state. The grey topi featured intricate Himachali embroidery, in white, orange and maroon.

Overall, his ensemble resembled the traditional look of Himachali men–they usually wear a kurta with dhoti or pyjama, a waistcoat and a headgear–and PM Modi really pulled off the look, to say the least.

What do you think of PM Modi’s look?

