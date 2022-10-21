PM Narendra Modi wears the traditional ‘chola dora’ as he offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand, offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple — one of the four holy Hindu pilgrimage sites located in the Garhwal Himalayan range in the state’s Rudraprayag district. While performing puja at the temple, he was seen wearing a traditional white-coloured ‘chola dora’ which was, reportedly, gifted to him by the Chamba women of Himachal Pradesh.

Featuring fine handwork and a ‘swastika’ symbol embroidered on it, the ensemble was gifted to PM Modi during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh. He also donned a Pahari topi to cover his ahead.

A traditional male dress of the Gaddi community, ‘chola dora’ is worn by people on festivals and special occasions. ‘Chola’ (or cholu) is a long, loose woollen knee-length dress or coat which is tightened around the waist with several rounds of ‘dora’. According to gabdika.com, the ‘chola’ is made up of ‘patti’ – hand-spun woollen cloth – and is stitched in such a way that Gaddi males can keep newborn lambs in their ‘chola’ during migration. “Special design of the ‘chola’ is made of wool as earlier this apparel used to be the dress of Lord Shiva,” it stated.

‘Dora’, considered the most essential part of the dress, measures about 10 to 25 meters in length and weighs approximately 2 kg. Made of wool and usually black in colour, it is used as a saddle for carrying the load on the back. “It is used as rope for carrying luggage known as ‘kachhi’. It keeps the waist erect, especially while climbing up the hills. Small articles like leather pouches of tobacco, flute, and money bag are tied to it. This is also used as a pillow, especially during journeys. It has a religious touch as well and Gaddis take it as a sign of Lord Shiva,” the website further stated.

The legs are usually covered by woven woollen pyjamas called ‘suthan’ which are tight below the knees up to the ankle and loose above the knees. A loose shirt made of cotton cloth is usually worn by men under the ‘chola’.

Later today, PM Modi will also visit the Badrinath temple, which is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

