scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

After PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles, ‘a lot of people are placing orders for the fabric’

Recycled fabric is made by collecting used pet bottles and crushing and melting them and adding colour and producing yarn. This process cuts the emission drastically at various production levels.

PM Modi wore blue Nehru jacket that was gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6 (Pic source: PTI)

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless sky-blue jacket to the Parliament. But, it was no ordinary jacket, the Nehru jacket that was gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6 was made using material recycled from plastic bottles. The company soon took to social media and shared, “Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, who unveiled our #Unbottled Campaign at #IndiaEnergyWeek on Monday, wore the special jacket made from recycled PET bottles at the Parliament today. By wearing this sustainably-made jacket, he strengthened our resolve to power India’s phenomenal green growth saga and this remarkable gesture will provide a great fillip to the circular economy.”

The now-viral jacket was made by EcoLine Clothing, a company based out of Karur, Tamil Nadu. Talking about the same, Senthil Sankar, managing partner at the sustainable fashion brand, cannot contain his excitement. “We are a private company so I cannot reveal the numbers, but I can say that a lot of people are placing orders for the blue recycled fabric that was used to make the jacket worn by PM Modi recently,” Sankar told indianexpress.com.

He added that “Indian Oil Corporation has been our client, and they placed an order for the fabric.” “We knew it was going to be gifted to the Prime Minister,” shared Sankar, who informed that while the company provided nine fabric shades, blue is the one that made the final cut.

According to Sankar, PM Modi wearing the jacket during the Budget Session of Parliament “has put the spotlight on sustainability, and rightly so.”

Recycled fabric is made by collecting used pet bottles, crushing and melting them, adding colour, and producing yarn. This process cuts the emission drastically at various production levels. Globally, one-fifth of industrial water pollution is contributed by the textile industry.

In a move towards sustainability, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) and cotton.

Elated by Modi wearing the jacket gifted by them, the Indian Oil tweeted, “Indian Oil is grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for supporting the #IndianOil #Unbottled Campaign and wearing the sustainably-made Jacket, crafted from recycled PET bottles. We are committed to your vision of a greener India. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli”.

Concluding, Sankar said that the prime minister supporting sustainable fashion is most likely to “give a thrust to the industry, much like his support for the digital economy has done for e-commerce platforms, making them a household name and hugely prevalent.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

The 14th edition of India Art Fair kickstarts with an array of diverse artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close