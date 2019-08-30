Toggle Menu
Fit India Movement launch: Shilpa Shetty looks elegant in this Raw Mango sarihttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/pm-modi-fit-india-movement-shilpa-shetty-raw-mango-sari-photos-5950569/

Fit India Movement launch: Shilpa Shetty looks elegant in this Raw Mango sari

The actor, who often lends a quirky touch to her saris, kept it simple at the event that was held in Delhi on Thursday.

Fit india moment, PM Modi, Shilpa Shetty sari looks, Shilpa shetty fitness, indian express news
The actor, who always adds a quirky twist to her ensembles, kept it simple and elegant. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. At the elaborate ceremony, which included a presentation of the country’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, we spotted actor Shilpa Shetty looked lovely in ethnic wear.

The actor, who often lends a quirky touch to her saris, kept it simple yet elegant at the event that was held in Delhi. She was spotted looking resplendent in a gorgeous striped bright pink sari from the label Raw Mango that was paired with a contrasting royal blue blouse .

Keeping the look desi, the actor opted for drop earrings and a bracelet, however ensuring that the outfit did all the talking. She styled her long hair in soft curls and left them loose, while opting for soft smokey eyes and a hint of brown on the lips.

Check the pictures here.

fit india movement, pm modi speech, pm modi speech live, fit india movement 2019, fit india movement launch, fit india movement pledge, fit india movement pledge 2019, fit india movement logo, fit india movement slogan, fit india movement time, fit india movement india, pm modi fit india movement, dd national, dd news
Fit India Movement 2019 Launch: Prime Modi Narendra Modi spotted at the event along with Shilpa Shetty and Gautam Gambhir among others.
Shilpa Shetty, shilpa shetty fir india movement launch, prime minister narendra modi
Shilpa Shetty looked lovely at the event. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
fit india Shilpa
What do you think of the actor’s latest look? (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

The actor is often spotted in the six-yard garment, giving major ethnic fashion goals. From traditional ones to concept saris, she has clearly made the attire her signature style. Earlier, the 43-year-old stepped out for the shooting of the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3 in a red ruffled sari from Ridhi Mehra.

shilpa shetty, Super Dancer Chapter 3, shilpa shetty style, shilpa shetty pics, shilpa shetty fashion, shilpa shetty photos, shilpa shetty latest news, shilpa shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Shilpa Shetty in a sari from Ridhi Mehra. (Instagram: Ajay Shelar)

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Shetty’s sari was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse and a statement belt that accentuated her svelte figure nicely. With a sleek hairdo and nude make-up, the actor looked lovely in the fusion attire. She rounded it out with an elegant choker by Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.

What do you think of her latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android