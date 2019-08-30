Fit India Movement launch: Shilpa Shetty looks elegant in this Raw Mango sari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. At the elaborate ceremony, which included a presentation of the country’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, we spotted actor Shilpa Shetty looked lovely in ethnic wear.

The actor, who often lends a quirky touch to her saris, kept it simple yet elegant at the event that was held in Delhi. She was spotted looking resplendent in a gorgeous striped bright pink sari from the label Raw Mango that was paired with a contrasting royal blue blouse .

Keeping the look desi, the actor opted for drop earrings and a bracelet, however ensuring that the outfit did all the talking. She styled her long hair in soft curls and left them loose, while opting for soft smokey eyes and a hint of brown on the lips.

The actor is often spotted in the six-yard garment, giving major ethnic fashion goals. From traditional ones to concept saris, she has clearly made the attire her signature style. Earlier, the 43-year-old stepped out for the shooting of the grand premiere of Super Dancer Chapter 3 in a red ruffled sari from Ridhi Mehra.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, Shetty’s sari was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse and a statement belt that accentuated her svelte figure nicely. With a sleek hairdo and nude make-up, the actor looked lovely in the fusion attire. She rounded it out with an elegant choker by Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.

